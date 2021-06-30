Callers lead CMPD to man with fatal gunshot wounds in northwest Charlotte

A man has died at a Charlotte hospital after being found with gunshot wounds in northwest Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

Investigators say the discovery was made in the 1100 block of Mayfield Terrace Drive, north of the West Brookshire Freeway. The neighborhood is near L.C. Coleman Neighborhood Park.

“Shortly after 10:45 p.m. ... officers responded to reports of someone who had been shot,” CMPD said in a release.

“When they arrived, officers located an adult male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported by Medic to CMC Main and later pronounced deceased.”

CMPD did not release details of a any suspects in the shooting.

Tips in the case can be offered to the homicide unit at 704-432-TIPS, or through Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.