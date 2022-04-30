A caller reported dogs fighting in a North Carolina backyard. Police found 30 in cages

Joe Marusak
·1 min read

A caller told police that dogs were fighting in a Gaston County backyard, leading to the discovery of at least 30 in cages and signs of a dog-fighting ring, police said Friday.

Officers found the caged dogs “living in poor conditions” in the backyard of a home in the 1900 block of Hemlock Avenue in Gastonia Thursday morning, according to a Gaston County Police Department news release.

A dog had died, and police said they were “immediately” concerned for the others’ health, “as some were found suffering from obvious injuries.”

Police did not reveal the breed of the dogs.

After trying to contact the residents, police said they obtained warrants to search the home “for evidence related to possible animal cruelty and dog fighting activity,” according to the news release.

Police reported no arrests by 5 p.m. Friday but delivered some good news.

All of the dogs were taken to the Gaston County Animal Shelter for evaluation and medical treatment by veterinarians.

“With their contributions to this effort, these animals are being well cared for and receiving the medical attention they need,” police said in the release.

Police thanked Humane Society International, Dr. Erika Mastalerz of Lincoln County Animal Services, Dr. Robert Neunzig and Gaston Low-Cost Spay & Neuter Clinic, Chester County Animal Control, Double N Kennels, Gaston Veterinary Hospital and AJ’s Landscaping for their assistance.

Police urged anyone with information about the dog fighting to call Gaston County Police Detective J. Brienza at 704-866-3320 or the Gaston County Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-861-8000 .

