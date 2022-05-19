Callender shines, but Inter Miami feels regrets after 0-0 tie on road at Philadelphia

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michelle Kaufman
·5 min read
Inter Miami CF
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Philadelphia Union
    Philadelphia Union
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Phil Neville
    English footballer (born 1977)
  • Drake Callender
    American soccer player

Taking a point from a road game against one of the top teams in the league typically would satisfy Inter Miami coach Phil Neville and his players. But they left Wednesday’s scoreless tie against the Philadelphia Union with regrets.

A handful of squandered scoring chances on both ends and outstanding goalkeeping by Miami’s Drake Callender – who made eight saves -- kept the ball out of the back of the net all night at Subaru Park. Callender was voted Man of the Match for his efforts.

Desperate to score and get three points on the road, Neville brought in Gonzalo Higuain and energetic Emerson in the final 10 minutes, but neither was able to make a difference.

“I suppose when you come to a team like Philadelphia and get a point you should be happy about that but the team feels as if we dropped two points,” Neville said. “We feel we controlled the game. I know they had 20 shots on goal, but we played really good football. The bit that we’re all frustrated with is when we had chances we didn’t make that final pass, that final shot. I wanted us to be more ruthless.”

Neville is pleased that the team is playing with more confidence than early in the season, and with a clear identity, but the wins have been hard to come by.

The Union, which moved into first place in the Eastern Conference with the draw, had 20 shots on the night, including eight on frame. Miami, which inched up to 12th place in the standings with three wins, six losses and three ties, had nine shots on goal with only two on target.

In the final minutes Philadelphia players repeatedly got in and around the Miami box and peppered Callender with shots, but he held steady and never lost his composure.

Crafty midfielder Bryce Duke had a great chance to put Miami ahead early in the second half, taking a pass from Robert Taylor and staring at an open look, but he launched it over the cross bar. Duke also missed another chance later in the game.

Leo Campana, who had been on fire with five goals over four games, was held scoreless and was replaced in the 69th minute by Higuain, who has been relegated to the bench in recent weeks. Higuain hung around the goal area trying to get in scoring position, but Inter Miami was unable to put the finishing touches on several passing sequences.

The most significant change in the Inter Miami starting lineup was the absence of U.S. national team right back DeAndre Yedlin, who had played every game this season. He was held out to get some rest as the team has a crowded upcoming schedule. Veteran Victor Ulloa started in his place.

Also, coach Phil Neville opted to start Indiana Vassilev on the wing in place of Ariel Lassiter. Yedlin and Lassiter came off the bench together in the 62nd minute to add speed to the flanks.

Neville explained after that Yedlin was gassed at the end of the previous game and needed some rest. “We’ve got three massive games, and the energy with which he plays, he needs to be fresh. I felt in the past couple of games he was running on empty.”

The coach said he chose to start the team’s most technical attacking players – Robert Taylor, Vassilev, Duke, Jean Mota, Gregore, and Campana – because he wanted to possess the ball. “I wanted to flood them all over the pitch with technical players,” Neville said. The tactic worked, but didn’t result in any goals.

Miami played a good first half, controlling possession 59 percent to 41 percent and taking five shots, one on target. The Union had more scoring opportunities with four shots on frame, but good reflexes by Callender and center back Damion Lowe kept the game scoreless.

Callender, playing in place of injured Nick Marsman for the fourth game in a row, continued to make big saves and build a case for battling Marsman for the starting role when the Dutchman recovers from his back injury. Marsman is an experienced leader known for his footwork and ball delivery. Callender is a talented shot-stopper whom Neville has lauded for his knack for catching the ball.

“It’s something I always try to do as a keeper, catch the ball, because it kills the play, doesn’t give the opponent the chance to score on a rebound,” Callender said. “I’m getting more confident with experience and overall I’m content but there’s still a lot to learn.”

Callender finished with his first clean sheet in his four MLS starts.

“Drake catches the ball in modern day football, when keepers are punching and parrying,” Neville said. “He catches, makes saves look easy. The save in the first half when he spread himself to keep us from going down early was fantastic. He fully deserves Man of the Match and to keep his position for the match Sunday.

“We always felt he had the attributes, now he’s getting the confidence and belief.”

The one time Callender made a weak clearance in the first half, Lowe was there to save him, heading out was surely would have been the go-ahead goal.

Philadelphia had lost just one of its 11 games before Wednesday, but five of those ended in ties.

Inter Miami winger Robbie Robinson missed his second game in a row under concussion protocol. Also missing were Kieran Gibbs (groin), Marsman (back), and Aime Mabika (hamstring). Right back Backup goalkeeper Clement Diop stayed home to deal with citizenship paperwork.

Next up for Inter Miami is a home game Sunday at 6:30 p.m. against New York Red Bulls, a team whose roster includes former Miami MVP Lewis Morgan.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • What are Netflix’s next video game adaptations?

    Are you as much of a Netflix lover as a gamer? We’ll show you some video game adaptations coming to the biggest streaming platform.

  • Cavallini finds scoring touch as Whitecaps navigate condensed schedule

    VANCOUVER — Vanni Sartini believes Vancouver Whitecaps fans are finally getting a glimpse of the team's Canadian star. And with a goal and two assists in his last two Major League Soccer games, Lucas Cavallini is finding his form at the perfect time. “I think that finally this is the real Lucas. This is the real (designated player) that we signed, a guy that he fights every ball, he helps us in build up," Sartini, the club's head coach, said Tuesday. "He never changed his attitude even in the da

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • CFL, CFLPA talks on new agreement break off

    TORONTO — The CFL and CFL Players' Association broke off negotiations on a new collective bargaining agreement Saturday. The move comes after the two sides met for roughly 16 hours into the night Friday, then returned to the bargaining table Saturday morning. The current agreement, reached in 2019 and amended last year to allow the league to stage a 14-game campaign, is slated to expire at 12 a.m. ET on Sunday. It’s unclear when the two sides will meet again. Training camps are scheduled to open

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • Five things to know about the National Hockey League playoffs

    Here are five things to know as we head into Tuesday's post-season action: BATTLE OF FLORIDA The two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning and the Presidents' Trophy-winning Florida Panthers are meeting in the playoffs for the second consecutive season, with Game 1 starting Tuesday on Florida’s home ice. The NHL started awarding the Presidents’ Trophy in 1986 to the club with the best regular-season record, and this marks the ninth time that the winner of that trophy has faced

  • Olympic champion Kelsey Mitchell takes silver at Nations Cup track cycling

    MILTON, Ont. — Canadian cyclist Kelsey Mitchell had a specific gameplan for the women's sprint final against Germany's Emma Hinze on Friday night at the Tissot UCI Track Nations Cup. "I wanted to make it hurt," she said. "I wanted to make it hurt for her and me." Mission accomplished on that front. It just didn't pay off with a gold medal. The painful grind from a blistering final two laps was evident as the rivals pushed each other in the best-of-three final on the Mattamy National Cycling Cent

  • Chelsea's women complete domestic double by winning FA Cup

    LONDON (AP) — Sam Kerr scored her second Women's FA Cup final goal in extra time to complete Chelsea's domestic double with a 3-2 victory over Manchester City on Sunday. The Australia forward struck from outside of the penalty area in the 99th minute to defend the cup for the west London club in front of a competition record attendance of 49,094 at Wembley Stadium. The success for Emma Hayes' side came a week after winning a third consecutive Women's Super League title. After a lack of clear-cut

  • Johnny Gaudreau tees up 'Battle Of Alberta' with dramatic Game 7 OT winner

    It took everything they had, but the Flames eventually found a way to squeak by the pesky Stars and their breakout netminder in Game 7.

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • 'Lots of fire' left in Bowness at end of his Stars contract

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Rick Bowness has been on an NHL bench for a record 2,562 regular-season games as a head coach or an assistant over nearly four decades. The 67-year-old coach is not ready to be done yet even though he is at the end of his contract with the Dallas Stars. “The playoffs bring out your passion. ... That excitement and that pressure and everything, that’s what we live for,” Bowness said Tuesday. “It’s tough to walk out of that rink losing in overtime in Game 7, but it also shows

  • Mihailovic, Johnston score as Montreal tops Charlotte 2-0

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Djordje Mihailovic scored just before halftime, Alistair Johnston added a second-half goal and CF Montreal blanked Charlotte FC 2-0 in MLS action on Saturday. Sebastian Breza stopped both shots he faced for Montreal (6-3-2). Mihailovic's goal came in the 45th minute with an assist from Romell Quioto. Johnston had his kick deflect off the far post and into the net in the 67th minute. Charlotte (4-7-1) had a 14-11 edge in shots, but Montreal had a 4-2 advantage in shots on g

  • Which Maple Leafs should be part of next season's playoff tilt?

    Following another first-round playoff exit, the Toronto Maple Leafs have some tough decisions to make but there should be no hesitancy in giving the team's core stars another shot next season.

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.

  • Lightning down Leafs in Game 7 as Toronto endures more playoff heartbreak

    TORONTO — This playoff heartbreak felt different for the Maple Leafs. A team that had so often stumbled in big moments went toe-to-toe with the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. In the end, however, the result was the same — and perhaps even more crushing because of what might have been. Nick Paul scored twice, including an incredible individual effort on the winner late in the second period, as the Tampa Bay Lightning topped Toronto 2-1 in Game 7 on Saturday to win the team's first-roun

  • Panarin lifts Rangers past Penguins 4-3 in OT in Game 7

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers went on a power play 2:55 into ove

  • Is Precious Achiuwa the Raptors' center of the future?

    The Toronto Raptors have seemingly committed to small ball, meaning they need a versatile forward who can guard on the perimeter, compete against bigger centers, hit threes and run in transition. Precious Achiuwa is aiming to be that guy. Imman Adan and Giancarlo Navas discuss Achiuwa's growth in his sophomore season and what he should add to his game during the offseason. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.