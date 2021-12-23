It’s called a magic tree for good reason: It brings joy, brightness to visitors

Only the most special of Christmas trees draws the attention of 1,000 people during the holiday season.

And one bright beacon in Lee’s Summit has a charming history to match its beauty.

The Lee’s Summit Magic Tree is celebrating its seventh year, and visitors have until Jan. 2 to see it at I-470 and View High Drive. The tree is on public display in Lee’s Summit, and no entry fee or ticket is required.

The 17,000-light tree has offered sentiments of hope, goodness, peace and love as visitors enjoy the simple elegance of the tree and take advantage of the unique photography setting. And while they’re visiting, there’s an opportunity to give back to the community.

Chief Operating Officer of the Paragon Star LLC Bill Brown said the Magic Tree evokes an incredible community response, and there have been many recurring visitors who love to take photos with the tree during the season.

“People are very appreciative of the tree,” Brown said. “It’s a good tradition to come with family and friends to take photos. People even leave handwritten notes about what the tree means to them — how it restores their happiness and gives hope.”

The Magic Tree is more than just a beautiful sight. The event partners with Operation Toy Soldier this holiday season to provide toys to the children of deployed and non-deployed soldiers. Visitors are encouraged to donate a new, unwrapped toy when visiting The Magic Tree.

“We wanted to make the event more impactful for the community as a whole,” Brown said. “Because so many people visit the tree, we thought it would be nice if they brought along a gift to donate to children of military families.”

Operation Toy Soldier is a nationwide initiative that provides children of deployed, non-deployed and returning soldiers with toys for the holiday season. The goal of the program is to give back to America’s service men and women and their families, while bringing smiles to children’s faces during what can sometimes be a difficult season.

Although the Magic Tree has been a holiday tradition, Paragon Star is looking for ways to enhance its role for future years, Brown said.

“We want to not only use the tree for its main role in the Christmas season, but to also use it for other philanthropic events in the future.”