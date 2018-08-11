I should be called United head coach, not manager! Mourinho blasts lack of transfers again

Jose Mourinho did have reason to cheer on Friday night as his Manchester United team saw off Leicester

Jose Mourinho showed his disappointment over the club’s transfer activity this summer again as he said he should be described as Manchester United’s “head coach” rather than manager.

Thursday’s transfer deadline came and went without United adding one or two more players to the squad, something Mourinho believes they badly needed.

United won their Premier League opener on Friday night, beating Leicester 2-1, but Mourinho’s discontent was there for all to see after the game.

“That’s football, that’s football management, I think football is changing and probably football managers should be called head coaches. I think we are more the head coach than the manager,” he said.

“Of course, it will be a difficult season for everybody. For us it will be a difficult season because I had my plans, and I had my plans for many months, and I started the Premier League season without a situation I thought. We have to wait until the end of November to understand if we can fight for the title.”

Luke Shaw scored his first career goal as United won their Premier League opener at Old Trafford

“We played against a team that invest more than us. They spent more money than us, so in the Premier League we must get used to teams with players of the same quality that we have.

“Forget the name, the history, the shirt, every match is difficult. I think it’s the last time we speak about it, it’s over, finished, the market is closed and no more talk about it.”

Mourinho had more reason to be happy with his team on the pitch, although they weren’t totally convincing by any means. An early Paul Pogba penalty and first career goal for Luke Shaw were enough to see off Leicester, with Jamie Vardy netting a consolation goal for the Foxes in stoppage time.

With a relatively comfortable set of early fixtures, it’s vital Mourinho’s men put as many points as possible on the board. The Reds will be desperate to be closer to neighbours Manchester City this season, after Pep Guardiola’s team finished 19 points ahead of the Reds last term.

The second game of United’s Premier League campaign is at Brighton next Sunday.



