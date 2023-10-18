‘I called up Barclays for help, but the agent was too busy with her dog’

Woman Dog Work

Customers lumped with working from home call centre staff have complained of children screaming and dogs barking down phone lines as well as months-long delays to services.

It comes as just two in five staff are working full time in the office and customer service satisfaction falls to its lowest level in nearly a decade.

Lynne Golding, who lives in East Sussex, said she was made to wait well over a year for her energy provider EDF to fix a broken smart meter after she was hung up on by home working customer service staff.

“When I phoned, I could hear young children in the background and then something happened with children.”

She said that following what sounded like an incident with the children the call was abruptly terminated.

“She sort of just put the phone down on me, but it was obvious something had happened at home.

“Being a mother I understand she had to go and look at it,” she said and added that she was “surprised” to hear “screaming” children in the background of the call.

She said that the call handler appeared to be working from home and that she waited over 20 minutes for her call to be connected.

Ms Golding said she first called EDF in January 2022 when a large debt of around £1,300 was added to her account, which she felt was too high for a household of just herself and her husband.

She subsequently learned that her smart meter was too old to support a modern display system and that it would need updating.

But despite making EDF aware of the problem, she was made to wait months for a replacement and told to read her meter manually in the meantime.

After Telegraph Money contacted EDF about Ms Golding’s case, the company finally agreed to upgrade her first generation smart meter.

Britons are increasingly likely to have to deal with workers who are doing their jobs from home as hybrid working remains popular after the pandemic.

In a major survey by Ipsos Karian and Box, an employee management agency, in September, just 40pc of workers said they worked full time at an office.

This comes as customer service satisfaction levels continue to fall, dropping to their lowest level in eight years in 2023, according to the Institute of Customer Service.

‘I had to ask the Barclays employee to put her dog outside’

Charles James, a retired businessman living in West Sussex, said he had to ask a working from home call handler from Barclays bank to put their barking dog outside when he phoned to resolve an issue with a standing order.

“I phoned up Barclays bank and I said I’ve a problem with a standing order and I’d like to speak to somebody.”

He said after waiting around 20 minutes he was finally connected.

“Eventually a young lady answered the phone and there’s a dog barking in the background. I said: ‘can you put your dog outside please?’

“I’m 85 and I’ve been in business and it [was] always customary to ring a company and they say ‘Yes we’ll put you straight through’.

“So many people are [working from home] these days. When they say all our operators are busy they’re always working from home,” he said.

Nick Bloom, professor of economics at Stanford University, said that customer service staff working has some upsides and that calls from offices could also be inefficient.

“Customer service is exactly the type of thing that is very well suited to working from home.”

“I’m sure there are lots of funny anecdotes about this being poor at home, but you can also find great ones for the office – crazy rude people, shouting etcetera.

“I have certainly had some terrible customer service calls over the years, and I think they were mostly [or] all likely from an office.”

He said his research in the United States has shown that working from home can have “massive” positive impacts on customer service and can allow firms to use monitoring to quickly identify underperforming workers.

“I think for creative graduate jobs there are definitely issues with fully remote working, like mentoring, innovation and building culture.”

“But for customer service after about one-month [of] training most of that is done.”

An EDF spokesman said staff regularly meet “face-to-face” as a team and that the firm is currently implementing an enhanced customer management system.

A statement said: “We employ around 1,200 customer service advisors and operate a ‘hybrid’ working model of both home and office working, with guidelines in place to ensure that home working supports employee safety and wellbeing, including being free from distractions, so we do not compromise the customer experience.”

He added: “We’re sorry to hear Ms Golding’s experience and this is not reflective of the service we aim to provide. We’re aware of the intermittent connection issues with Ms Golding’s meter and we’re working hard to get this resolved as soon as possible.”

A spokesman for Barclays bank said: “Barclays colleagues work under a hybrid-working model, enabling us to continue to offer the same level of high service to our customers, while maintaining flexibility for our colleagues.

He added: “Customer information is robustly protected, and colleagues apply the same high standards of confidentiality at home as they would do in an office location, that is conversations are not heard by anybody else in the household.”

