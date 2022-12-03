Have you called 988 during a mental health crisis? We want to hear from you

Since mid-July, people experiencing a mental health crisis across the country have been able to punch three numbers into their phone — 9-8-8 — and reach counselors trained to help. Anyone with a working phone or internet service can call, text or start an online chat for assistance with crises ranging from suicidal thoughts to drug addiction.

Policymakers launched 988 with big goals in mind. The aim is to eventually provide people seeking help with someone to call and, if needed, in-person response and a place to go — all without unnecessarily involving police.

The Times is examining the rollout of the 988 system in Los Angeles County. We are analyzing early data to identify what is and isn’t working for those in need of help. Of course, numbers and stats can’t convey how people experience the service, arguably the most important measurement of its success. That’s where you come in.

We want to hear about your experience calling the crisis line, including 988 and the former Lifeline number (1-800-273-8255). We know this is sensitive information. Your name and other identifying information will never be used without your permission. Responses will be used in an analysis that will anonymize those who provide feedback.



