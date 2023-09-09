Callander, your neighbours want your stuff

Your trash might be your neighbour’s treasure. Find out this weekend, Callander, as the Municipality is holding its first Free Cycle weekend, from Saturday September 9th to Sunday the 10th.

How does this Free Cycle weekend work? Residents are encouraged to place used items by your curb for others to take. It’s a good way to get rid of that old coffee table that’s been lingering in your garage for years because although it may no longer work for you, someone driving by might consider it the perfect piece.

The idea is to put decent objects to use and keep them out of the landfill. Increasing the longevity of landfills is always a prime municipal concern, as opening a new one costs so much.

“This will be a trial run,” municipal staff said of the weekend event, “and Council will determine whether they’d like to make it a regular occurrence, depending on the success of the project.”

The municipality also suggests that you leave out items that are still usable, and that you place a “Free” sign on the item to avoid confusion. Also, it might be wise to move little Pippi’s bike to the garage if she has a habit of leaving it by the curb in the afternoons.

The town has a Free Item sign you can download and print, which is available on the municipal website. There is also a hashtag to use to share your giveaways and finds — #CallanderFreeCycle.

This weekend is getting better all the time. But please remove all your items from the curb by Sunday at 6 p.m., because when that bell rings, the first Free Cycle weekend comes to an end. If your coffee table remains, you’ll have to reconsider your options.

Most items are acceptable to place by the curb, but the municipality reminds you that there are some unacceptable items, such as mattresses and bedding that could harbour bedbugs. Toilets are a no go, as are any appliance with a cooling system. Freon is not welcome at Free Cycle weekend. And don’t waste time putting out your hazardous or dangerous waste. Nobody wants that, even though the price is right.

Books and other media, furniture, artwork, mirrors, toys, clothing, potted plants, and other items are all on the acceptable list, so keep that in mind as you raid your basements and garages. It’s Free Cycle weekend, Callander, and the treasures await.

David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

David Briggs, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, BayToday.ca