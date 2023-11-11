Callander lined Lansdowne to honour veterans

This morning, Callander residents came out in droves to honour our veterans and fallen soldiers. They lined Lansdowne Street, also named Veteran’s Way, to take in the wreath laying ceremony at the town’s cenotaph.

“It’s important to remember, especially with everything that’s going on in the world today,” Mayor Robb Noon emphasized. “It’s great to see so many people come out. I’m always impressed with Callander’s support for our soldiers and veterans.”

Members of Legion 445 organized a march from the Legion to the Peace Park, a walk along Lansdowne that takes under ten minutes. Along the route, residents stood quietly, wearing their poppies, reflecting on the sacrifices so many made to ensure our freedom.

The Legion’s pipe band led the way.

Soon after, when the pipes wound down, the Sergeant at Arms shouted, “roll call,” and called the names of Callander’s fallen soldiers, loud enough for everyone to hear. The pipe band’s drummer emphasized each name with a single shot on his bass drum.

“The roll has been called,” the Sergeant at Arms said. “There is no answer.”

“We need to remember our past, and learn from our history,” Mayor Noon said, “and today is a great opportunity for that.”

David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

David Briggs, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, BayToday.ca