Callander’s ice rental rates heat up for new season

All municipal rinks in Callander remain closed, as the weather hasn’t been cooperating on the ice-making front. The Bill Barber Arena at the Callander Community Centre and the rink at the South Shore Community Centre both wait for colder weather before opening to the public.

Earlier this month, Callander’s council decided to increase the fee to rent the Bill Barber Rink, mostly to raise some revenue to help off-set some facility upgrades. The rink boards need repair, and the safety fencing is also “a concern” the municipality will address, staff outlined in a report to council.

Last winter “a young child, while playing hockey with her parent, managed to shoot a puck through the safety fencing and break a window in the Community Centre,” the staff report explained. New boards and fencing are planned for later 2023.

Since 2020, ice rentals became an issue due to public health limitations meant to curb the pandemic, and Callander decided to stop renting completely, allowing only free public skating when regulations allowed.

With ice set to open once weather permits, the plan is to maintain the community’s free skate times and allow hockey teams to rent the ice after these skates. Here’s a day in the life of Callander’s ice surfaces—early each day a municipal worker from the Operation Department floods the ice. The public family skates are normally scheduled from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. weekdays and from 2:00 to 4:30 p.m. on weekends.

This gives the ice plenty of time to set from that morning flooding. After the public skates, the ice will be used for hockey—rental or public—as a hockey game is harder on the ice than a public skate. The ice will not be flooded again until morning, so those trying to bury the biscuit must accept your ice “in an ‘as is’ condition,” the municipality notes.

It costs $80 per hour to rent the Bill Barber Rink. The ice at the South Shore Community Centre will set you back $50 for a full day, $25 for a half day, or $15 per hour. To set up a rental time, contact the municipal office at 705-752-1410.

David Briggs is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of BayToday, a publication of Village Media. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

David Briggs, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, BayToday.ca

