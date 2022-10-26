Call for urgent ban on flashy e-cigarettes 'popular with kids'

France’s anti-tobacco lobby us calling for the immediate ban of a brand of flavoured, disposable e-cigarettes that have become a hit with teenagers.

Sold for as little as 8 euros, the Puff electronic cigarettes come in brightly coloured tubular packets and sweet flavours such as “sparkling cola”, "bubble gum" and “strawberry ice-cream”.

The “mini-cigarettes” are designed to look like a fluorescent marker pen, which critics say allows them to be hidden in pencil cases where parents and teachers will not notice them.

"We've all tried it; it's the fashion,” 14-year-old schoolboy Théo told France Bleu. "I like the colour and how it is made.”

'Pediatric epidemic'

The Alliance Against Tobacco (ACT) on Tuesday issued a statement demanding Puff be taken off the shelves of tobacconists and convenience stores – arguing the e-cigarettes are a “tool to turn young people into the smokers of tomorrow”.

The alliance surveyed teenagers aged 13 to 16 on their use of Puff – which contains up to 20mg/ml of nicotine and which has been popularised via social networks including Tik Tok and Instagram.

One disposable e-cigarette contains up to 600 puffs, or the equivalent of a packet of cigarettes.

ACT president Loïc Josseran, a professor of public health, denounced what he called a "pediatric epidemic" in an interview with France Info – warning the consumption of Puff among young people was "exploding”.



