Call for UK to consider US-approved drug that slows Alzheimer's cognitive decline

Rozina Sabur
·3 min read
Vials and packaging for the US-approved Alzheimer's medication Leqembi - Eisai/AP
Vials and packaging for the US-approved Alzheimer's medication Leqembi - Eisai/AP

A groundbreaking Alzheimer's drug that slowed cognitive decline in a major study has been approved by US regulators.
The US Food and Drug Administration fast-tracked approval of Leqembi, also known as lecanemab, one of the first experimental drugs to convincingly slow decline in memory and thinking in sufferers.

The decision has led to calls for the UK to work with its manufacturers to evaluate the drug "as a matter of urgency".

Following the FDA approval, doctors in the US can prescribe the drug to patients with Alzheimer's, specifically those with mild or early-stage disease.

Leqembi, jointly developed by Japan's Eisai and America's Biogen, is a rare success in a field accustomed to failed experimental treatments for the incurable condition.

The medication represents "an important advancement in the ongoing fight to effectively treat Alzheimer's disease", the FDA said announcing its decision.

The drug comes with a large price tag: Eisai said Leqembi would be priced initially at $26,500 per year.

The delay in cognitive decline brought about by the drug likely amounts to just several months, but some neurologists say it could still meaningfully improve people's lives.

"This drug is not a cure. It doesn't stop people from getting worse, but it does measurably slow the progression of the disease," said Dr Joy Snider, a neurologist at Washington University in St. Louis.

"That might mean someone could have an extra six months to a year of being able to drive."

The FDA approval comes after the US regulator came under heavy criticism regarding its 2021 approval of another Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm.

There was significant controversy over whether  Aduhelm worked, and a US congressional investigation said the approval process was "rife with irregularities". It led to three high-level resignations in the FDA.

Lecanemab has received a warmer reception but some experts raised doubts about the safety of the drug, and whether it provides a significant benefit.

Preliminary data from a trial of Leqembi was released in September and found it slowed cognitive decline in Alzheimer's patients by 27pc.

The phase-three trial involved nearly 1,800 people, divided between those given the drug and given a placebo, and ran over 18 months.

The complete trial data, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, fleshed out the findings but also raised concern about the incidence of "adverse effects" including brain bleeds and swelling.

The results showed that 17.3pc of patients administered the drug experienced brain bleeds, compared with 9pc of those receiving a placebo.

And 12.6pc of those taking the drug experienced brain swelling, compared with just 1.7pc of those in the placebo group.
Deaths were reported at approximately the same rate in both arms of the trial of the drug.

In Alzheimer's disease, two key proteins, tau and amyloid beta, build up into tangles and plaques, known together as aggregates, which cause brain cells to die and lead to brain shrinkage.

Leqembi works by targeting amyloid.

Despite the safety concerns, the move to approve its use in America was praised by Alzheimer’s Research UK as an "important milestone".

Hilary Evans, chief executive of Alzheimer’s Research UK, said: "We know today’s news may prompt mixed emotions. There is still some way to go before lecanemab might reach patients in the UK. This period of uncertainty, while we wait for the UK regulator to conduct its own review, may be difficult for individuals with Alzheimer’s and their loved ones."

She added: “Alzheimer’s Research UK has written to lecanemab’s manufacturer, Eisai, calling on them to work with the UK government, UK drug regulators and the NHS to ensure an evidence-based decision on lecanemab’s safety and efficacy can be made as a matter of urgency.”

