Call for Shell to rethink former Aberdeen HQ demolition plan

The Tullos building was home to Shell employees from 1973

A call has been made for Shell to rethink plans to demolish its landmark former headquarters in Aberdeen.

The energy giant had been based at the Tullos premises since 1973.

The company revealed in 2021 it was relocating to the city centre, and staff started moving last year.

Shell believes the building's age makes it unlikely someone would step in. However, an open letter has called for other options to be considered.

Matthew Clubb, who runs an architectural practice based in Aberdeen, wrote the letter which has now been signed by more than 40 people from various backgrounds including engineers and climate activists.

"In the environmental impact assessment from Shell, it states that the council and Shell have looked at the practicalities of reuse and consider it not viable," he told BBC Scotland.

"But there's no transparency on that process. So we are asking for that process on this occasion to be made publicly available and for the public to be perhaps consulted on that and for other ideas to come forward.

"I think the council could certainly do more. They have told me there's very few statutory powers that they have to stop Shell demolishing this building.

"But some local authorities across the UK are taking matters into their own hands. For example in London they are using planning advice notices to accelerate whole life cycle analysis to make sure the emissions from construction and maintenance are accounted for. So I think the council could certainly look to do more."

Simon Roddy, the senior vice president of upstream for Shell UK, said: "For decades Tullos was a fantastic home for Shell in Aberdeen.

"After completing our move to the Silver Fin Building on Union Street we are evaluating options for the future use of the Tullos site.

"Removal of the buildings will help unlock the potential of the site to make a positive contribution to the city."

Aberdeen City Council said there was currently no planning application for the demolition of any buildings on the site, although it was unclear whether planning consent was needed.

A spokesperson said: "The council are in receipt of an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) screening report, which officers are currently working through and will respond to in due course. The outcome of that process will determine if there are any further steps to be undertaken.

"Planning officers did have initial discussions on the site, however this was not a full assessment of suitability of the site for reuse. All of the above will be responded to by the Planning Authorities to the EIA screening."

'Reinvigorate the business'

Documents lodged with the local authority said the building's age and condition meant it was unlikely a new operator would take it over.

If the plans are approved, demolition is expected to take place over a 12-month period.

Shell previously said its new Silver Fin premises would help it "reinvigorate the business for the energy transition".

The company said the move would provide staff with a modern workplace as well as playing a part in the regeneration of Aberdeen city centre.

Shell opened its first office in Union Street in 1965, before moving to the Tullos site off Wellington Road.

In 2018 the firm marked 50 years of production in the North Sea, and its headquarters was seen as a symbol of the north-east's booming fortunes.