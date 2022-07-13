Call for Nominations: WoodWorks Announces 2023 Wood Design Awards

Awards celebrate excellence in commercial and multi-family wood building design across the U.S.

1 De Haro, San Francisco. Photo credit: David Wakely

1 De Haro, San Francisco. Photo credit: David Wakely

WASHINGTON, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WoodWorks - Wood Products Council announced today that it is seeking nominations for the 2023 U.S. Wood Design Awards, which celebrate excellence and innovation in mass timber, heavy timber, traditional wood-frame and hybrid buildings. As a non-profit dedicated to helping project teams design, engineer and construct successful wood buildings, WoodWorks hosts its annual award program to bring attention to developers and design teams whose creativity and emphasis on quality continue to expand the possibilities for wood buildings.

"Every day at WoodWorks, we're inspired by designers and developers pushing the envelope of modern wood design with beautiful, functional buildings while setting new standards for sustainable construction," said WoodWorks President and CEO Jennifer Cover. "It's a privilege to showcase the efforts of the AEC community that we support so passionately. Advancements in building codes and technology, and enthusiasm for mass timber, have set the stage for an exciting award season."

Nominations will be judged by an independent jury of design and building professionals, who will select projects in nine categories and up to 10 projects to receive regional excellence awards. In addition to specific criteria for each category, judges will consider alignment with Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles. WoodWorks also takes inspiration from the American Institute of Architects' Framework for Design Excellence, which includes a set of guiding principles to inform progress toward a zero-carbon, equitable, resilient and healthy built environment.

The deadline for submissions is Oct. 14, 2022. Program rules, category descriptions, and nomination information are available on the WoodWorks website.

This year's categories include:

Story continues

Multi-Family Wood Design

Commercial Wood Design - Low-Rise

Commercial Wood Design - Mid-Rise

Wood In Schools

Institutional Wood Design

Sustainable Wood Design

Beauty of Wood

Wood in Government Buildings

Durable & Adaptable Wood Structures

Deadline and Eligibility

Award submissions must be received by midnight PT on Oct. 14, 2022. There is no cost to nominate a project and multiple submissions are encouraged. To be eligible, projects and nominated firms must be located in the U.S. and projects must be fully constructed by October 2022. With the exception of the Durable & Adaptable Wood Structures category, Wood Design Awards apply to new construction only, which includes significant additions. Structures other than buildings are not eligible. Past winning projects can be viewed in the WoodWorks project gallery.

Contact: media@woodworks.org

Related Images













Image 1: 1 De Haro, San Francisco. Photo credit: David Wakely





Perkins&Will / DCI Engineers / Hathaway Dinwiddie Construction









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



