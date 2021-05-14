‘Call Your Mother’ Canceled After One Season at ABC

“Call Your Mother,” starring Kyra Sedgwick, Rachel Sennott and Joey Bragg, will not get a sophomore season. ABC has pulled the plug on the multi-cam family sitcom, which debuted this past January. It was created and executive produced by Kari Lizer, who is best known for creating and executive producing “The New Adventures of Old Christine” for CBS.

Sedgwick made the announcement Friday on social media. “Before it goes out there in the world I want my fans to be the first to know that next Wednesday will be the last episode of ‘Call Your Mother,'” she wrote on Twitter. “You guys have been so wonderful to tune in every week, or every other week or every two weeks! The rollout was nuts!”

The show centers on Midwestern empty-nester Jean Raines (Sedgwick), who wonders how she ended up alone while her children live their best lives thousands of miles away in Los Angeles. She decides her place is with her family and as she reinserts herself into their lives because the sudden loss of her husband has left her a tad neurotic when it comes to worrying about the well-being of the people she loves. Her kids realize they might actually need her more than they thought.

The role marked a return to ABC for Sedgwick, who previously starred in the network’s drama series “Ten Days in the Valley.” Her best-known television credit is TNT’s “The Closer,” on which she starred for seven seasons.

Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios produced the series. Tim Kaiser and Pamela Fryman executive produced alongside Lizer, who has an overall deal at Sony.

