Call for more money from horse racing for retired horses

Racehorse Relief supported a government debate on Wednesday

A racehorse rehoming charity in Cornwall has called for more money from the betting industry to go towards the welfare of racehorses once they have retired.

Racehorse Relief, near Helston, supported a government debate led by Conservative MP George Eustice on Wednesday which called for a levy on horse racing bets to be increased from £2m to £10m to help rehome racehorses.

After their career as racehorses has ended, the animals can go on to do dressage, show jumping or eventing.

Jo Massey, from Racehorse Relief, said it was "good [for the horses] to have that second career and realise their potential in another sphere."

Mr Eustice, Conservative MP for Camborne and Redruth, in Cornwall, said in Parliament that more money should go towards racehorses.

He said: "I do recognise in horse racing globally there is a culture of prize money and the UK is trying to compete internationally with others.

"I would contest why can't the industry find sponsors to help provide the prize money?

"Why is it always the animal welfare sector that has to deal with the external cost of horse racing and is expected to go around with a begging bowl asking for charitable donations while prize money is deemed to be a right paid for by the tax payer?"

Paul Massey, from Racehorse Relief, added: "I think it would be good if the bookmakers funded the aftercare of racehorses more than they do at the moment.

"We don't get any funding directly from bookmakers but the horse race betting levy board do apply levy to the bookmakers.

"Currently very little of that is used for the aftercare of racehorses though."

Follow BBC Cornwall on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.