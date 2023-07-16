Call the Midwife's Helen George announces split from co-star

David M. Benett - Getty Images

Call the Midwife actress Helen George has announced that she has split from co-star Jack Ashton.

The former couple, who have played Trixie Franklin and Tom Hereward respectively, first got together in 2016, and welcomed children Wren in 2017 and Lark in 2021.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

In a statement issued to The Mirror, Helen said: "Some months ago, we separated. Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter."

David M. Benett - Getty Images

Related: Call the Midwife star Helen George unveils injury

Back in March, the actress admitted that she wasn't sure how much longer her star-making BBC role was going to last, and that she was worried she might get written out before the show comes to an end.

"You never have complete control. Absolutely, it's a genuine fear," she said. "You never know. And they might just come to a point where they think: 'Do you know what, we've got nothing more to say about your character. There's nothing left to do with you. So you're off.' It happens."

Currently, the actress is keeping herself busy with the UK touring production of The King and I, which began in February and will resume in September following a break, before running in the Dominion Theatre between January and March.

BBC

Related: Call the Midwife confirms two new cast members for series 13

"Theatre is my first love, and I am so excited to be returning to the stage for this beautiful, majestic production of The King and I," Helen said when the tour was announced. "I was blown away when I saw Bartlett Sher's staging of this wonderful show, so I can't wait to work with him and the rest of the creative team to bring this timeless story back to the stage next year. Anna is such a strong, passionate and determined character, and I'm going to relish bringing her to life every night."

Meanwhile, series 13 of Call the Midwife began filming back in May, with a first look being shared. There has also been confirmation of two new cast members joining for the Christmas special - Renee Bailey and Natalie Quarry as pupil midwives Joyce Highland and Rosalind Clifford respectively.

Call the Midwife airs on BBC One and streams on BBC iPlayer.

You Might Also Like