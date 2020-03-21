Call the Midwife series 10 and Christmas special put on hold amid coronavirus pandemic

Photo credit: BBC

Call the Midwife has announced that it has postponed filming its tenth series, as well as this year's upcoming Christmas special, over coronavirus fears.

The popular BBC period drama, which stars Jenny Agutter, Laura Main, Helen George, Judy Parfitt and Vanessa Redgrave confirmed that it was following government guidelines in order to ensure "the safety of [its] amazing cast and crew".

"We don't believe that shooting at the current time is feasible or responsible," the producer's show explained in a statement shared on social media.

"However, the moment the situation improves, the nuns and nurses of Nonnatus House will be back on their bikes, bringing babies and joy into your living rooms.

"We send our love to the worldwide Call the Midwife family, and look forward to being back in Poplar soon. On behalf of everybody at Call The Midwife, we wish you all good health."

Just yesterday (Friday March 20), fellow BBC drama Death in Paradise revealed that it had halted production on its tenth season due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

The new series, which is set to see newbie Ralf Little reprise his role as DI Neville Parker, had been scheduled to start filming in Guadeloupe in April 2020.

The information in this story is accurate as of the publication date. While we are attempting to keep our content as up-to-date as possible, the situation surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to develop rapidly, so it's possible that some information and recommendations may have changed since publishing.

For any concerns and latest advice, visit the World Health Organisation. If you're in the UK, the National Health Service can also provide useful information and support, while US users can contact the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

