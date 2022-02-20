Call the Midwife fans learn characters' fates after train crash cliffhanger

Kayleigh Hooton
·2 min read
Photo credit: BBC
Call the Midwife spoilers follow.

After last week's devastating train crash, viewers have been awaiting tonight's (February 20) episode with nervous anticipation, as Dr. Turner (Stephen McGann) and Sister Julienne (Jenny Agutter)'s lives hung in the balance.

As we rejoined the characters on the train, both characters thankfully regained consciousness, however it quickly became apparent that Dr. Turner had sustained a head injury and Sister Julienne was suffering from broken ribs and a possible heart attack.

Photo credit: BBC
Viewers were offered a glimmer of hope when Nurse Crane returned early from her trip, having been called by Miss Higgins to help after the crash, and took to social media to rejoice:

Later in the episode, it was revealed that the driver of the train – whose wife gave birth as the train crashed – was suffering from a brain tumour, which caused him to have a seizure and lose control of the train.

Viewers' fears of a major character's death were momentarily allayed when Sister Julienne announced that she would be going home, having suffered broken ribs that, coupled with shock, mimicked the symptoms of a heart attack. It also looked like Dr. Turner was recovering well, but fans weren't convinced yet:

Perhaps surprisingly, despite various cast members teasing tragedy, the episode (and season 11) ended with all characters seemingly home and well, with the cast posing for a group photo inside Nonnatus House.

Photo credit: BBC
Fans were full of praise for the tense, but ultimately happy, episode:

So, despite a week of tension and an hour of waiting to see what twists and turns the episode would take, it seems that all our favourite characters have escaped the raven of doom... until perhaps next season it seems! At the end of the episode, it was announced that Call the Midwife will return for a Christmas special and series 12 in 2023.

