Call the Midwife Christmas Special, review: an irresistible Yuletide confection

Georgie Glen and Linda Bassett get stuck into the festive talent show - Olly Courtenay/BBC

For anyone who fancied a surreptitious weep into a Quality Street tin, Call the Midwife (BBC One) was just the ticket. Over the past decade, an abashedly emotional feature-length edition has become a festive fixture. For want of another crowd-pleasing period drama on Christmas Day, consider this Downton Abbey with added wimples and warm towels. All Creatures Great and Small with babies instead of livestock.

It was December 1967 in the East End. Snow was on the ground, Watch with Mother was on the box and the miracle-working nuns were as busy as ever. Nurse Crane (Linda Bassett, increasingly the soul of the show) came to the aid of a single mother recently released from Holloway prison. Earnest-browed Sister Frances (Ella Bruccoleri) was called out to deliver a Bangladeshi baby in a local garment factory. A separated placenta and a bicycle crash hardly helped.

To bring the community together after the train crash tragedy and raise money for families affected, Fred Buckle (Cliff Parisi) organised a charity talent contest called “Poplartunity Knocks”. Probably too clever a pun for the hapless handyman to come up with but let’s not quibble, it’s Christmas. Besides, he’d donned a sparkly suit and built a plywood Clap-o-meter.

There was a welcome return for salt-of-the-earth Rhoda Mullucks (Liz White), last seen giving birth to a baby affected by Thalidomide. The adorable Susan (Emily Webb) was now an angelic four-year-old but struggling to play with able-bodied children. All she needed was love, a role in the talent show and a newborn baby brother.

Ye olde Nonnatus House byelaw dictates that the bitter pill of social commentary must always be sweetened by romance. This came courtesy of some long overdue luck in love for Nurse Trixie (Helen George). After several false starts – one due to a child being sick after scoffing an entire Selection Box, your textbook Yuletide hazard – her “fancy man” Matthew (Olly Rix) proposed on New Year’s Eve by the Thames. A whopping diamond ring sparkled. So did Albert Bridge in the background. Cue a kiss, fireworks and a chorus of Auld Lang Syne.

Brimming with heart, humour and homespun wisdom, Call the Midwife remains an irresistible confection – and less likely than a Selection Box to result in unfortunate accidents. A strong showing on Fred’s home-made Clap-o-Meter.