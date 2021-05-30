Call the Midwife cast tease which props they'd steal

Photo credit: BBC

Call the Midwife's celebratory offshoot titled Special Delivery aired on BBC One tonight (May 30), where the cast revealed which props they'd like to steal from the set.

Unsurprisingly, nobody mentioned the fake umbilical cords, but everything from clocks to handbags and male co-stars made the cut.

Speaking to the behind-the-scenes camera crew, Sister Julienne's Jenny Agutter began with: "If I were to steal something from a set on Call the Midwife, I'm afraid that there are two main places of focus and one is my office – I absolutely love all the props in my office..."

Meanwhile, Sister Evangelina actress Pam Ferris admitted: "I love this building and every time I have an idle moment, I stroll around it and imagine it as a fabulous house that I could live in. And this room that we are in is actually my ensuite bathroom."

Going for the decorative choice, Bryony Hannah (who plays nurse Cynthia Miller) went on to pick the show's armchairs: "they're not comfy but they look fantastic!"

"There's a few costumes that I really want to take home," said Trixie Franklin star Helen George.

"I've got this beautiful, bright blue suede coat, which is a gorgeous sort of '60s vibrant colour, and I really want to take it home."

Supplying the mischief, Dr Patrick Turner favourite Stephen McGann laughed: "If Laura Main doesn't bring her lucky handbag to the set containing her script, she freaks out... so if there's anything I'd like to take home, it's the handbag!"

BBC bosses might want to keep a close eye on this lot.

Call the Midwife airs on BBC One.



