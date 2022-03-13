'They Call Me Magic': NBA star Earvin Johnson embraces his HIV status as his 'purpose'

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Erin Jensen, USA TODAY
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Los Angeles Lakers
    Los Angeles Lakers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

AUSTIN, Texas – Movie – well, docuseries-making “Magic.”

Legendary basketball player Earvin "Magic" Johnson, who earned the moniker “Magic” for his superior talents as a high school baller, debuted the first episode of his Apple TV+ series “They Call Me Magic” Saturday at Austin’s South by Southwest (SXSW) festival. The four-part project, directed by Rick Famuyiwa (“Dope," "The Wood”) streams starting April 22.

The series features famous fans like Snoop Dogg (who shows off his Lakers arm tattoo), Samuel L. Jackson, Jimmy Kimmel and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Filmmakers also talked to several athletes including Johnson's Lakers teammate Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – whom Johnson annoyed by playing Parliament-Funkadelic on a boom-box – Larry Bird and Michael Jordan.

Why that 'Winning Time' pickup game with Magic Johnson, Norm Nixon had real 'fury and anger'

Magic Johnson rips Lakers' effort after blowout loss vs. Nuggets, says owner Jeanie Buss deserves better

The series chronicles Johnson's upbringing, his high school and collegiate playing, his time in the NBA as well as his pivot to business and philanthropic efforts. The docuseries also tells the story of how Johnson and his wife Cookie (they've been married since 1991) weathered broken engagements and Johnson's HIV diagnosis.

In the documentary, Cookie says she believes her husband's God-given purpose was to be the face of HIV in order to help people and save lives.

Johnson, 62, agrees, he told USA TODAY on the red carpet of Saturday's premiere at Austin’s ZACH Theatre.

"I never go backwards. I always go forward, so yes, it's my purpose," Johnson says. "And I'm glad I've been the face of HIV for now 30 years. (It's) because of my wife's support, and my parents support, and my kids that I'm still here 30 years later. I'm so blessed to have her as my wife and my partner, business partner and partner in crime."

Review: HBO's 'Winning Time' captures the go-go vibe of Magic Johnson's Lakers

'He was almost a part of me': Actor who plays Larry Bird in new HBO series

&quot;Magic&quot; Johnson and his wife, Cookie, at the premiere for the Apple TV+ series &quot;The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey&quot; in Westwood, California on March 7, 2022.
"Magic" Johnson and his wife, Cookie, at the premiere for the Apple TV+ series "The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey" in Westwood, California on March 7, 2022.

The docuseries revisits panic in the NBA about Johnson's 1991 diagnosis among some players. Eyes were on him if he got a cut during a game.

Sportscaster Jim Hill, who has covered Johnson's career and is a close friend of the athlete, did a Q&A with his pal after Saturday's screening.

"What I remember is that we were very ignorant of the disease. We were dumb about what was going on," says Hill. "We had no idea. We thought we were going to lose him. And we were trying to prepare ourselves for losing someone who meant so much to us personally and professionally. But one of the things I remember him saying was, I'm going to beat this.' And when he said that that made everybody kind of sit up straight."

Earvin &quot;Magic&quot; Johnson and sportscaster Jim Hill at the premiere of the Apple TV+ docuseries &quot;They Call Me Magic&quot; on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas.
Earvin "Magic" Johnson and sportscaster Jim Hill at the premiere of the Apple TV+ docuseries "They Call Me Magic" on March 12, 2022 in Austin, Texas.

Johnson explained his docuseries was inspired by another one about a famous athlete. "When Michael (Jordan) did 'Last Dance,' my phone just started ringing, and they said, 'When are you coming out with yours?'"

Johnson watched the series' premiere for the first time with Saturday's audience.

"I knew that if I had seen it before – if I was a part of the team making decisions – we would've never been to this point. I'm such a perfectionist," he said. "I like to do everything the right way, and I probably never would've been happy."

After watching it, Johnson had no complaints. "I was up there laughing and almost crying at the same time," he said, explaining he was especially touched by comments from his family, Bird and Jordan.

Looks like the project is a slam dunk.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Magic Johnson on Apple TV+ docuseries, embracing HIV status

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, CBC Sports will provide a live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games, beginning with the Seattle Kraken vs. Montreal Canadiens (7 p.m. ET) and Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Edmonton Oilers (10 p.m. ET). Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live strea

  • CBC Sports panel: Breaking the bias in women's sports

    Figure skater Maddie Schizas delivered multiple personal-best performances in her Olympic debut last month to help Canada place fourth in the team event. But how much will Canadians see of the 19-year-old and other women in sport before the 2026 Winter Games? "Every four years [at the Olympics] is not enough to see women's sports in the spotlight," said the reigning Canadian women's champion from Oakville, Ont., who also placed 19th in the women's program in Beijing. On Tuesday, Schizas took a b

  • Manitobans among 15 Western Hockey League players tapped for 2022 CHL Top Prospects game

    Several players with links to Manitoba have made the cut for the upcoming Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game. That includes 17-year-old Conor Geekie, a Winnipeg Ice centre originally from the western Manitoba community of Strathclair. For Geekie, being selected for the game is an exciting opportunity — and a chance to brag a little bit to his brother, Morgan Geekie, who plays with the NHL's Seattle Kraken. "My brother never got the opportunity to go [to this game] when he was going throug

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Jack Eichel felt like Sabres were 'toying' with him over surgery, captaincy

    Golden Knights star Jack Eichel spoke on his "messy" fallout with the Sabres ahead of his highly-anticipated return to Buffalo.

  • 5 interesting facts about Sao Paulo FC

    Are you a fan of Sao Paulo FC? Here are few interesting facts about the club.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Yusei Kikuchi could be a brilliant addition or foolish gamble for Blue Jays

    Yusei Kikuchi is undeniably talented but maddeningly inconsistent.

  • Fred VanVleet on return: 'Happy to be back doing what I love'

    The heart and sole of the Raptors returned to the lineup versus the Spurs after a five-game absence, dropping 26 points and looking like he didn't miss a beat. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • How Scottie Barnes took over vs. Spurs

    The Toronto Raptors were in tough against a stingy Spurs team through 24 minutes, but they really ramped it up in the second half, led by rookie Scottie Barnes. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • NHL leaders: Will they or won't they?

    As NHL Twitter comes alive to debate award nominations, Julian asks the Zone Time crew, 'Will they or won't they?' Can Auston Matthews break the 60 goal mark? Will Connor McDavid reach 120 points despite the Oilers struggles? And can the great ageing 8 score 50 goals this season?

  • Team Newfoundland and Labrador gain experience, make history at Brier

    Team Newfoundland and Labrador may not be taking home any hardware from the Brier, but they're bringing back a lot of experience, some unforgettable memories and a history-making moment. At just 15 years old, Nicholas Codner from Torbay made Brier history by becoming the youngest player to ever compete at the men's national curling championship. "It's been pretty awesome, everyone has been pretty supportive," said Codner, who spoke with CBC News from Lethbridge, Alberta. "I don't think people re

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • Mikaël Kingsbury captures dual moguls gold in 1st event since Beijing Olympics

    Mikaël Kingsbury of Deux-Montagnes, Que., gained a measure of revenge against Walter Wallberg, upending the 2022 Olympic moguls champion to win Saturday's dual event in World Cup action in Valmalenco, Italy. It was the first race for Kingsbury since capturing a moguls silver medal at the Winter Games in Beijing last month to become the first male freestyle skier to earn three Olympic medals. "It feels great to win today, especially after the Olympics and the break that followed," the 29-year-old

  • AHL player covered in blood after epic heavyweight fight

    This fight between Kurtis Gabriel and Mathieu Olivier was one for the ages.

  • Northern Ontario athletes compete to success at Paralympics

    Two athletes with ties to northeastern Ontario have wrapped up competing at the Paralympics in Beijing. Collin Cameron and Mac Marcoux both competed in a number of events. Cameron now trains in Canmore, Alta., but is originally from Sudbury, Ont. He's won two bronze medals at these Paralympics. It is also his fifth career Paralympic medal, having also won three bronze medals in Pyeongchang in 2018. After winning bronze in the sitting cross-country, Cameron told CBC Sudbury it was "one of the bes

  • How a skydiving routine helped calm Canadian Tyler Turner's nerves en route to Paralympic gold

    Canada's Tyler Turner was feeling a little jittery ahead of his first-ever Paralympic snowboard cross big final. Naturally, he turned his mind to skydiving. "It took me completely away from the stress of racing because that can get to you," Turner said. "[Coach Greg Picard] and I were planning skydives right in the start gate for 20 minutes before. … Talk about making a dive plan and plan the jump, jump the plan." The plan paid off. Turner won the gold medal, five years after a skydiving crash c

  • Jared McCann signs 5-year extension with Kraken

    The Seattle Kraken will not move Jared McCann at the deadline, instead extending their partnership by five seasons.

  • Phil Kessel extends ironman streak with 1 shift, then flies home for birth of child

    Phil Kessel had a very eventful Tuesday night.