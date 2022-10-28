Call Me Kat pays tribute to Leslie Jordan: 'Forever a part of the Fox family'

Lester Fabian Brathwaite
·2 min read

Thursday's episode of Call Me Kat featured a touching tribute to late cast member Leslie Jordan, who died earlier this week at 67.

The 30-second video, which you can watch below, showcases clips of the Emmy-winning actor bringing his infectious energy to such Fox series as Call Me Kat, The Cool Kids, Fantasy Island, Lego Masters, and The Masked Singer. The memorial concludes with a title card that reads, "Forever a part of the Fox family."

Jordan portrayed Phil on Call Me Kat, a newly single gay man working as the head baker at the café owned by the titular Kat (Mayim Bialik). Jordan completed work on nine episodes of the show's currently airing third season.

In the wake of Jordan's death, Call Me Kat halted production and Bialik posted a statement from her, the cast, and producers of the show on Instagram.

"There aren't words to convey the loss we are experiencing as a cast and a Call Me Kat family," the statement said. "Leslie Jordan was larger than life. He was a Southern gentleman; tender, wise, naughty and hilarious. We got to know and love him at the height of his happiness and joy and it is inconceivable to imagine a world without our Leslie: the man who would spit on his contact lenses before putting them in his eyes, the man who had a story about every man in Hollywood and some of the women as well, the man who lived to make people laugh. We will be taking time to grieve and to celebrate the many gifts Leslie gave to us and to the entire world and we appreciate privacy at this time."

Jordan's other notable screen credits included Will & Grace, American Horror Story, and The Help. He also became a social media sensation during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

