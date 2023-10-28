Call handler praised for saving man in Tenbury Wells flood

A police call handler has been labelled "an absolute diamond" by the man he helped rescue from flood waters

Gary Bowman became stranded in the River Teme at Eastham, near Tenbury Wells, Worcestershire, on 21 October.

Peter Bridges stayed on the phone and kept him calm for more than an hour while colleagues from West Mercia Police located him.

He said it was a "relief" when he head the aid had arrived.

Gary Bowman, who now lives in Ludlow, was travelling from his home to Worcester Parkway to catch the train to watch Leeds United.

On the way he became trapped by the rising water levels.

Tenbury Wells and the surrounding area saw flooding in the wake of Storm Babet

Mr Bowman, who is recovering at home from his ordeal, said Mr Bridges was "an absolute diamond" adding: "I thought I was staring death in the face as the water level got higher in my car but Peter kept me calm and helped me get through it all," he said.

Mr Bridges said he was "humbled by the praise".

"He was obviously stuck in his car and the car had been swept away a couple of hundred yards and turned around by the river," Mr Bridges said.

"He was afraid for getting out because the water was up at least halfway up his door if not higher."

Head of Operations, Ch Supt Gareth Morris, said: "The calls our team receive are often distressing and very challenging and I would like to thank Peter in the way he handled this incident."

