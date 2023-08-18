Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3: All the latest intel on the blockbuster game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, the latest blockbuster video game in the long-running war series, is dropping in soon.

For the first time in the franchise’s history, the new title is a direct sequel to last year’s game. Players will even be able to carry over the bulk of their weapons and items from the previous installment. You’ll need that firepower to thwart the game’s iconic antagonist.

Here’s your dossier of intel on the new game, including when you can play it.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 release date

Following a series of leaks, Activision officially confirmed the game’s title and release date in a teaser video earlier in August.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will launch on November 10. The game is expected to come to PS5 and PS4, Xbox Series S/X and Xbox One and PC.

Modern Warfare 3 pre-order editions

Pre-orders went live on August 17, with access to the upcoming beta and a seven-day early unlock of the campaign. There are two editions currently available to purchase, each with different perks and bonuses.

The £70 cross-gen bundle features the base game, campaign and open beta early access, and the Soap operator pack.

Meanwhile, the £100 Vault Edition comes with all of the above plus the Nemesis operator pack (with four additional skins), BlackCell Season One BattlePass, and two free weapon vaults.

How to get early access to Modern Warfare 3

A previous leak claimed that campaign early access for Modern Warfare 3 will begin on November 2, while beta weekends will take place over October 6-10 for PlayStation and October 12-16 for everyone.

Modern Warfare 3 gameplay

There are plenty of new additions to Modern Warfare 3 that should get fans pumped for the new game.

Open-combat and classic maps

Players can look forward to “open-combat missions” which allow for different styles of gameplay in certain story quests. For instance, you could go in silently in stealth mode or blast your way through your enemies.

We also know where much of the initial multiplayer skirmishes will take place. Activision has confirmed that all 16 maps from the original Modern Warfare 2 (2009) are returning at launch. Each has been given a fresh lick of paint, along with new modes to jump into including a competitive 3v3v3 mode dubbed Cutthroat.

On top of those classic maps, more than a dozen fresh 6v6 arenas are in the pipeline.

Tac-Stance

In addition, the new title will offer a raft of new gameplay mechanics to give players more agility, chief among them tactical stance.

Described as ideal for close quarters situations, tac-stance mixes the mobility of hip-fire with the accuracy of aiming down your sight. As a result, the bullet spread is more controllable than when you’re shooting from the hip. You’ll be able to quickly switch to Tac-Stance when aiming down sights.

Plus, it will be on by default when sliding, which should be useful as slide cancelling is now back as a perk.

Zombies are back

An “open-world” zombies mode is being promised for the new Call of Duty (Activision)

It’s time to squad up to fend off waves of undead flesh-eaters. You guessed it, zombies are back, and this time you can expect an "open world PvE extraction survival experience" with "new mechanics." The monstrosities will be some of the “biggest enemies in Call of Duty history,” according to the developers.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3: What else we know

The new Call of Duty comes with its fair share of baggage.

In the leadup to its release, reports and leaks describing the game as an expansion to last year’s Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) left players confused. Some are now debating whether the new entry is worthy of the price of a premium game.

Adding fuel to the fire, the studio behind the previous game (Treyarch) is working on another CoD that is reportedly due in 2024.

Is Modern Warfare 3 a MW2 sequel?

However, Activision has rubbished those claims by declaring that its “vision” was always to deliver “back-to-back Modern Warfare games".

Activision says the new Call of Duty was always envisioned as a follow-up to last year's Modern Warfare 2 (Activision)

The video game publisher explained that since the start of development on MW2, the goal was to release a “blockbuster sequel” to the game. The follow-up’s developer, Sledgehammer Games, worked closely with Infinity Ward on the new release, Activision said.

We previously learned that Modern Warfare 3 will allow players to carry across their arsenals and items from MW2. This includes unlocked operators, operator skins, bundles, all weapons, attachments and other rewards and cosmetic items.

Modern Warfare 3 story

The little we know about the story suggests that Captain Price’s special operations unit, Task Force 141, will set off on a global manhunt for the series’ main antagonist, Vladimir Makarov. The ruthless Russian terrorist was also the main villain in the original game from 2011.