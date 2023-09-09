Call of Duty: How to fix error code 14515 in Modern Warfare 2

Most of the error codes you may encounter while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2 are related to the game's multiplayer features. This means there are several reasons why the servers may generate errors, and one of the most common issues is error code 14515.

Error code 14515 in Modern Warfare 2 is a server-side issue, and there is no immediate solution to fix it. The only course of action is to wait until the server load reduces, that is, if everything has been updated on your end. Here's how to know.

Fixing Error Code 14515

To fix error code 14515 in Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, restart your game and check for any updates that have been pushed. You also have to make sure the updated playlists went into effect before jumping into a match with your friends.

After this, if you're still experiencing an issue, it's recommended you check the status of the Activision servers to verify if there is any problem on their end. If the servers are online and functioning properly, then try resetting your internet connection if the issue persists. In most cases, error code 14515 will eventually resolve itself unless the underlying issue is with your own internet.

Additional steps, such as flushing the DNS or reinstalling the game, are unnecessary for this particular issue, according to players.

Again, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 error code 14515 is often caused by server overload. Waiting for the load to decrease is the most effective solution.

Reveal: Video game trailer for 'Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III', out Nov. 10

What is Error code 14515

It can be frustrating to encounter error code 14515 in Modern Warfare 2 as it prevents players from joining any multiplayer matches. If you come across this error, your plans to play Call of Duty for the day or night may come to an abrupt end.

The exact error code displayed is usually "Failed to start matchmaking. Please retry the operation. Error code: 14515." However, retrying the operation does not always resolve the issue.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to Fix Error Code 14515 in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2