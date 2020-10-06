Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War announced its beta — here’s how to play

Activision has announced the dates for the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War open beta.

If you wanted to get some frags in before the official Cold War launch, this is your chance and here are the details.

The specifics of how this works are a bit complicated and the pre-launch play period is split over two weekends. If you own a PlayStation 4, you’re in luck, because you get first dibs.

The early access period between Oct. 8-9 is exclusive to players who pre-ordered the PS4 version of the game. This will be followed by the PS4 open period on Oct. 10-12, which is available to all PS4 users, regardless of whether they pre-ordered Cold War or not.

For the second weekend, players who pre-ordered on PC and Xbox One will join the PS4 players between Oct. 15-16 for the early access cross-platform beta. The final window is Oct. 17-19, when everyone will be able to play.

There’s a lot of things to look forward to in Black Ops Cold War. A leak in September revealed a new VIP multiplayer mode which is the first for the series.

Treyarch also confirmed that the game would be cross-generational and cross-platform, another big step for the franchise. That means the entire Black Ops Cold War player base will be consolidated together rather than being fragmented across different platforms.

Some classic multiplayer modes are coming back as well. Call of Duty Zombies, a beloved hallmark of the Black Ops franchise, has also been confirmed for Cold War with a new storyline, new characters and new features. In this mode, players team up together to fight hordes of the undead.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will release on Nov. 13 for PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox X/S and PlayStation 5.

