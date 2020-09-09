Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer premiere reveals some huge new features

Treyarch revealed the major details of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer mode in a premiere stream.
The promotional event, which was streamed through the official Call of Duty channels on Twitch and YouTube, dropped an official multiplayer trailer and featured members of Treyarch discussing narrating Cold War’s upcoming features.
Here are the biggest takeaways.
There are two new gameplay modes: VIP Escort and Fireteam
In the 6v6 VIP Escort mode, one player will take on the role of the VIP, a lightly armed individual who comes kitted with a tricked-out pistol, a smoke grenade, a spy plane for recon and the perks Last Stand and Revive. The VIP must work with their team to reach an extraction point while the opposing team’s goal is to assassinate the VIP before that can happen.
Fireteam is a 4v4 (naturally — a fireteam contains 2-4 people) with a twist: players will traverse huge maps with vehicles and objectives which will change the conditions of the map. In Fireteam Dirty Bomb, teams must grab caches of uranium, plant the payloads at designated points and detonate them. However, the subsequent fallout will create radioactive danger zones that players will need to navigate around.
No more guessing with Create-A-Class
Create-A-Class has been overhauled as a slot-based system. Now, every loadout you create will always have options for primary weapon, secondary weapon, lethal items, tactical items, field upgrades and perks.
Perhaps most welcome of all is the change to gunsmith. Attachments will now show exact percentage numbers for the increase or decrease of a stat, a feature that Call of Duty developers have actively resisted for fear of making the game feel too granular and min-maxy.
Cold War and Warzone will share progress and be cross-platform as well as cross-generational
Every COD veteran has felt the wistful pang of moving to a new Call of Duty and losing all their hardwon achievements and unlockables from the previous title.
This won’t be the case in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Treyarch has confirmed that most of your progress — weapons, cosmetics, etc. — will be shared across Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone.
Cold War will be cross-platform (like Modern Warfare before it), allowing players on PlayStation, Xbox and PC to game with each other. It will also be the very first cross-generational Call of Duty, meaning that players who earn rewards for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One will carry over their progress to the PlayStation 5 and Series X\S versions of the game, respectively.
But will I get to fight zombies as Ronald Reagan?
Most likely, yes. Treyarch has confirmed that the beloved Zombie Mode in its Call of Duty titles will indeed make a return in Cold War.
There are currently 44 playable characters across all of Treyarch’s Zombie Modes which include politicians such as John F. Kennedy and Fidel Castro, so chances are high that players will step into the shoes of a jelly-bean loving, zombie hating Ronald Reagan.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will launch on November 13.
