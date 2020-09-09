Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War multiplayer premiere reveals some huge new features

Treyarch revealed the major details of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s multiplayer mode in a premiere stream.

The promotional event, which was streamed through the official Call of Duty channels on Twitch and YouTube, dropped an official multiplayer trailer and featured members of Treyarch discussing narrating Cold War’s upcoming features.

Here are the biggest takeaways.

There are two new gameplay modes: VIP Escort and Fireteam

View photos As the VIP, you’ll be leaning hard on your team for victory.

Credit: Activision More

In the 6v6 VIP Escort mode, one player will take on the role of the VIP, a lightly armed individual who comes kitted with a tricked-out pistol, a smoke grenade, a spy plane for recon and the perks Last Stand and Revive. The VIP must work with their team to reach an extraction point while the opposing team’s goal is to assassinate the VIP before that can happen.

View photos Communication in Fireteam will be key.

Credit: Activision More

Fireteam is a 4v4 (naturally — a fireteam contains 2-4 people) with a twist: players will traverse huge maps with vehicles and objectives which will change the conditions of the map. In Fireteam Dirty Bomb, teams must grab caches of uranium, plant the payloads at designated points and detonate them. However, the subsequent fallout will create radioactive danger zones that players will need to navigate around.

No more guessing with Create-A-Class

Create-A-Class has been overhauled as a slot-based system. Now, every loadout you create will always have options for primary weapon, secondary weapon, lethal items, tactical items, field upgrades and perks.

View photos THE NUMBERS, MASON! THEY’RE BEAUTIFUL!

Credit: Activision More