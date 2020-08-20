Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to be revealed worldwide on 26 August

Activision has finally revealed the title of the Call of Duty 2020 -- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The franchise posted a background video that teased the premise of the game. It also said that the Black Ops will see a worldwide reveal on 26 August.

The video clip titled, 'Know your history', featured real-life KGB defector Yuri Bezmenov, who gives out a warning to the world. Real scenes from the Cold War are shown and the identity of Perseus is revealed. Perseus is a codename for a Soviet spy who infiltrated Western intelligence and was never discovered.

The description of the video also carried the motto: 'Know your history or be doomed to repeat it'. This resounds the "time bomb is ticking" sentiment used in the clip.

The video says nothing about the gameplay or game statistics, yet the way it was released is interesting. Gamers of CoD: Warzone could find the clues leading to the Black Ops Cold War inside the current battle royale game. Some of the hints included finding wooden crates with letters inside. The letters had dates in them, asking the players to be mindful of the new reveals and teases. It was unlike other CoD title reveals, as Activision would simply announce the launch of a new game by May, instead of inserting teasers in other games.

As Venture Beat points out, "this is the first time that a new Call of Duty has been revealed through an alternate reality game" inside an existing title.

By the next week, players will be able to know more about the latest CoD, including the supporting consoles.

