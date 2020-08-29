How to get 'Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War' beta download code from CDL tournament

Activision is pulling out the big guns to drum up interest for the 2020 Call of Duty League championship bracket on Saturday and Sunday.

It will provide beta download codes for "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War" to 10,000 randomly drawn users who sign into the CDL website to watch Sunday's championship game live for at least one minute.

"Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War" is the next version of the popular video game series and is supposed to be released Nov. 13. People with a beta code will be able to play the online portion of the game early.

Here's how the beta giveaway works, and what you can do to improve your chances of getting one:

How to get a 'Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War' beta code

There are four steps to entering the lottery for a beta code and a chance to play "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War" early:

Go to the official Call of Duty League website at one of the below times

Sign into your Activison account (or create an account)

Follow a prompt to link the Activision account to a PSN/Xbox account

Watch a CDL live stream for one minute during the promotion period

From there, entrants will be notified within 48 hours if they've won and receive the beta code in their Activision-linked email account.

How many 'Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War' beta codes are available?

There are 10,000 beta codes up for grabs. While that seems like a big number, it's going to take some luck to win. The early rounds of the playoffs had more than 150,000 concurrent viewers at their peak, meaning individuals will have less than a 10 percent chance (likely much lower) to get a code this weekend.

For one minute for viewing, though, there seems to be little downside.

When does the beta drop start?

Your first chance to get rewards will be Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET when Atlanta FaZe and Dallas Empire square off. There will be other opportunities to win calling cards and blueprints that evening and on Sunday afternoon.

For the specific "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War" reward, watch at least one minute of Sunday's championship game.

CDL championship bracket schedule

Watch any one of the below games live for at least one minute to enter the drawing for general promotional codes. Both CDL semifinals contests will take place Saturday, while the final is set for Sunday afternoon.

Catch Sunday's final for the "Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War" beta lottery.

Atlanta FaZe vs. Dallas Empire — Saturday, Aug. 29 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Chicago Huntsmen vs. TBD — Saturday, Aug. 29 at 5:30 p.m. ET

TBD vs. TBD — Sunday, Aug. 30 at 4 p.m. ET

Notable details, rules for CDL beta drop

You can't transfer the beta code to a different PSN or Xbox account, so make sure you've inputted your information correctly. The beta will be open for at least two days, according to the fine print of the promotion, but it could be open for longer.

"Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War" will release to the general public on Nov. 13.

What is the CDL?

The CDL, or Call of Duty League, is the official esports competition for "Call of Duty." It features 12 teams that each play in nine regular-season events. There is then a double-elimination playoff tournament spanning two weeks. This weekend marks the final leg of the campaign, where a winner will be crowned.

There is a $4.6 million prize pool at stake for teams.