Call for ‘designated visitors’ to tackle coronavirus care home loneliness

Care home providers and relatives today called on the Government to urgently allow each resident to have a “designated visitor” to help tackle “heartbreaking loneliness”.

The plan would mean that each resident has at least one designated visitor who, like care home staff, would be tested for Covid-19 weekly and wear protective PPE, allowing them to make regular visits safely.

This would alleviate the isolation of residents, some of whom have been denied visits for nine months. The Government agreed to pilot the approach in October but there are claims it is dragging its feet.

Helen Wildbore, director of the Relatives & Residents Association, said: “The Government committed to a pilot a month ago but they have not provided a start date or a timetable, so we worry about them further delaying this — in which case it’s going to be too little too late. Many people with dementia think they’ve been abandoned. So while the Government delay, many care home residents are dying lonely deaths. It’s heart-breaking.”

Age UK’s Daisy Cooney said that a designated visitor scheme would also benefit staff in care homes. “There are over 100,000 unfilled vacancies for care home staff and you have to worry about further pressure when staff catch Covid and need to self-isolate. A designated family key worker would not only help relatives and residents, but would help staff because they could be considered part of the care team,” she added.

Social care minister Helen Whately has not released further details about the scheme, first announced in mid-October. A Department of Health and Social Care spokesperson said: “Trials are set to begin later this month and we will provide more detail in due course.”

Mike Padgham, chair of Independent Care Group, wrote to Ms Whately on 19 October to offer the services of his four care homes to be part of the pilot. He did not receive a reply.

On 5 November, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced new guidance on how care homes can safely allow visitors. But stakeholders say that his recent U-turn — to allow visits, yet not make it obligatory — has created a situation where most care homes will still ban visits on grounds they cannot meet the stated guidelines, such as visitor pods and floor-to-ceiling shields.

About 16,000 people died with coronavirus in English and Welsh care homes between late March and October. It is estimated that excess deaths in retirement communities were as high as 25,500 and almost 90 per cent of these happened between April and May. In the first wave of Covid infections, asymptomatic patients were discharged from hospital to care homes without a test.

Today, all patients discharged into care homes have to be tested.

Read More

UK death toll passes 50,000 as doctors warn of ‘gruelling’ winter

Doctors slam Government’s handling of Covid as death toll hits 50,000

Moment Corrie star’s mum arrested as she takes grandmother out of care

Covid care homes set up in London to stop virus spread among elderly