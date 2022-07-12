Call Bethel: The inside story of the Telegraph's investigative podcast into child sex abuse in the Jehovah's Witnesses

Claire Newell
·11 min read
Follow the Telegraph's Investigations team on their year-long hunt into the Jehovah's Witnesses.
Follow the Telegraph's Investigations team on their year-long hunt into the Jehovah's Witnesses.

Like many of the best stories, the idea for our podcast “Call Bethel” came from a tip-off. A source claimed that the Jehovah’s Witnesses had a hidden database of alleged abusers.  It was late summer when the email came in and the team set about trying to find it was true.

Over the course of a year, they spoke to victims of abuse, former members of the religion and campaigners to understand an organisation which can be wary of outsiders.

Until the start of the investigation, the team’s knowledge of the religion was very limited: including members not celebrating Christmas or accepting blood transfusions. But over time, by building a network of sources, the reporters started gathering information and evidence.

Documents emerged and whistle-blowers stepped forward to tell the investigations team about cases of abuse and how senior members of the religion had responded. The reporters discovered how, in some cases, elders – the name given to leaders of congregations - had failed victims.

The title of the podcast came from instructions given to elders about what to do if they came across a case of abuse – contact “Bethel” as the headquarters is known to followers. The central office - or "Branch" office - then provides instructions about what to do next.

Episode 4, The Library

To find out if a database of abuse exists in Britain, the investigations team need to understand how the Jehovah’s Witness organisation works. They find two sources in America who can shed light on the system for reporting child abuse there.

The first of these people is a man called Ryan. He has asked us not to use his full name because many of his Jehovah’s Witness friends do not know he has “woken up”. Ryan is 41 years old and comes from a family that has been Jehovah’s Witnesses for generations - his father even served in Bethel.

When he was still part of the religious organisation, he worked on the switchboard of one of its offices in Patterson, New York.

As part of his job, he would transfer calls that came into the branch, including those from elders who had become aware of allegations of child abuse.

He recalls personally receiving about five calls a day from elders needing advice on this topic, which would mean that he and his colleagues would get roughly 20 per day and 5000 a year if the same patterns were followed. Of course, there could have been multiple calls from the same congregation leaders, or could have been about alleged abuse by someone from outside the Jehovah’s Witnesses - but the work left a deep impression on him.

This kind of detail is also extremely useful for the reporters because Ryan describes how he would transfer the calls to something called the 'Service' or 'Legal Desk', who would then provide guidance to the elders. But his knowledge stops there.

A former American elder called Kevin Dean is able to fill in the details from the perspective of someone who made calls about child abuse. He said that queries were passed to the service desk, followed by the legal department at Bethel.

Kevin described how the “message” of the Jehovah’s Witnesses appealed to him “so much” that he obtained an honourable discharge from the navy to join the organisation. He held the position of elder for more than ten years and as such, when an allegation of abuse was made, he followed the rules and called Bethel so he could be told what to do next. The process made he feel uneasy and he started to question whether the religious organisation’s response was adequate. These doubts crystallised when he watched the Australian Royal Commission and saw the testimony of people who had been abused, as well as individuals who were at the top of the organisation. He said that the experience was “mind-numbing and shocking”.

Kevin said the process “destroyed” him and became extremely challenging for his marriage as his wife was a dedicated Jehovah’s Witness. For him, the process of leaving the organisation was “an isolating experience” because he was shunned by members of his congregation. He describes losing his “community, his identity”.

The story of why Kevin left the religious organisation and how friends he had would no longer talk to him appears common for members who say they have now “woken up”. But Kevin’s tale also provides information to the reporters seeking to understand if and how the religious group collect information about child abuse. Kevin describes hearing the keyboard tap as people on the other end of the phone seemed to be making notes about what he said when he called in. He was also asked to fill out a five page questionnaire, which asked detailed questions about the abuse. This paperwork was returned to the head office in the US. It is this kind of detail which informs the reporters' next steps in Britain as they ask if the system is the same here?

The investigations team spent months trying to track down people in Britain who might have witnessed the same calls or even typed in the information on the other end of the phone when elders called in for advice. A man called Virgil Turner steps forward to provide a cache of documents, including a staff list for the service and legal desks in the UK headquarters, but frustratingly it does not lead to a host of new sources. The reporters find the people they are looking for are either dead, have moved with no forwarding address or are not keen to speak.

Bethel
Bethel

By April they are stuck with no new leads to follow. But it is at this moment that a new source comes forward. A former circuit overseer – which is like a regional manager for the Jehovah’s Witnesses – offers to meet and share paperwork. His experience overseeing congregations is informative. He describes how he has come across cases where it appears that victims or their families have been dissuaded from going to the police. He and his wife are also able to provide documentation showing the religious organisation’s instructions for dealing with allegations of child abuse. The investigations team have seen some of these letters before, but crucially these ones are for elders in Britain. One of the documents is dated 1997 and is a letter to elders informing them that they should make a “report” detailing information about child molestation, including the age of the victim and whether it was a “one-time occurrence or a practice [sic]”.

The letter said that senior members “should be alert to the activity of any who are known to have molested children in the past”.

They are also given a UK version of the questionnaire that Mr Dean had to fill in in America, but this time there’s an outer London phone number at the top alongside a British address.

In total, the Circuit Overseer and his wife have provided dozens of documents. The reporters can see that the instruction to keep records on child abuse, and for these to be sent to headquarters, was repeated multiple times over the years. The investigations team have found instructions for the database in Britain.

The Jehovah’s Witnesses are clear that their current child protection policies instruct elders to make a report to the authorities if they believe a child is in danger. They also highlight that the retention policies were not criticised in a recent inquiry which examined how religious organisations have responded to allegations of child abuse and how they have taken steps to educate and protect congregants.

Episode 3, Paper Trails

It isn’t only in Britain that the Jehovah’s Witnesses have faced criticism over their handling of child abuse.  In episode 3, the investigations team meet the American lawyer who has fought dozens of cases against the organisation - and even secured a US version of the database.  Irwin Zalkin describes a cream-coloured filing cabinet in his office, and for a moment, it feels like they might be able to see what’s inside.  But it’s not good news.

Luckily it isn’t the only lead.  Other people have unearthed crucial paperwork.  We meet a woman in Omaha, Nebraska called Holly McGowan who brought a civil claim against Watchtower New York.  It was through this process that the contents of reports of abuse kept by Jehovah’s Witnesses in the US were revealed.  Names, descriptions, action taken when an accusation was made.

More than 8000 miles away, similar paperwork surfaced during a major inquiry in Australia.  We hear from one of the lawyers who worked on the country’s Royal Commission and discovered more than a thousand different people had been accused of abuse, and 400 of these were alleged to have molested more than one child.  The details are deeply disturbing, but for the reporters, they also raise the question of whether similar documents exist in Britain and if they do, what’s inside.

Glossary of terms:

The Jehovah’s Witnesses operate according to a strict hierarchical structure where senior members are responsible for those within their congregation.

Elders: A position held by senior men in the congregation who have religious leadership responsibilities.  This might include overseeing religious services, leading Bible study and attending to the spiritual needs of congregants

Circuit Overseer: An elder who has spiritual responsibility for, and provides guidance to, a group of around 20 congregations.

Judicial committee: Group of at least three elders appointed to determine whether a baptised Witness has acted sinfully. Wrongdoers can be reproved by the committee and disfellowshipped if the sin is serious and not sufficiently repentant. The organisation highlights that this is separate to any criminal process.

Disfellowshipping: Disciplinary action taken to expel baptised Witnesses who have been found by a judicial committee to have sinned and not to be sufficiently repentant of their wrongdoing.

Bethel: The central office and administrative hub for the Jehovah’s Witnesses within a specific region or jurisdiction, also referred to as a Branch Office.

Waking up: A phrase used by many former Jehovah’s Witnesses to describe losing their faith in the organisation’s religious teachings and practices.

Episode 2, Missing Pieces

It was when she read a news report about a legal judgment that Michelle realised.  The Jehovah’s Witnesses in Britain had been ordered to pay a substantial sum to a woman they had failed to protect from abuse – a woman we know as Daria.  Another child was mentioned, a girl who had also been abused by the same man.  As she read the details, Michelle knew she was in fact the other child.  She had reported the abuse, but been told she was wrong.  She was stunned.

In episode 2, Call Bethel tells the story of how these two women were harmed by the same man – Peter Stewart - and it asks if more could have been done to protect them.   We discover that documentation exists which shows that some members of the congregation had known the abuser posed a risk to children.

It is this kind of documentation which is key for another victim.  In 2019, Lacie Jones revealed that her stepfather had been abusing her.  Clifford Whitely was well respected in the congregation and held a senior position.  When confronted by elders, he even confessed part of the abuse, which Lacie thought would be enough.  But despite this confession, the route to securing a criminal conviction was not easy.  Over the course of several months, Lacie fought to obtain evidence that the police needed, evidence that would lead to her stepfather pleading guilty and being sent to prison.

Episode 1, The Tip-off

In episode 1, we meet a woman called Daria, who tells us how she was sexually abused as a child. Now in her 30s, she describes how she was molested by a man who visited her home to give her and her mother spiritual guidance.

The man, who was around 60 at the time, held a senior role in the Jehovah’s Witnesses and was well liked in the congregation. He was respected and admired, but Daria knew his true character - because unbeknown to her family and friends, he was abusing her.

Years later – after he had been convicted of abusing another child - a handwritten letter written in blue ink would drop on the mat of her home. It was an apology by Peter Stewart, the man who had abused Daria from when she was four years old, addressed to her mother.

Letter
Letter

Call Bethel's first episode reveals the contents of that letter and the words which raise questions about whether more could have been done to protect her.

Listen to The Telegraph’s five-part series, Call Bethel, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Toronto FC acquires Canadian midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye from Colorado Rapids

    Toronto FC acquired Mark-Anthony Kaye on Friday, paying the Colorado Rapids a hefty price for the Canadian international midfielder. To get Kaye, Toronto gave up teenage Canadian midfielder Ralph Priso, up to US$1.05 million in general allocation money, a 2023 international roster spot and a first-round MLS SuperDraft pick. Colorado will receive $350,000 in allocation money in 2022 and $425,000 in 2023, plus $250,000 in either 2023 or 2024 allocation money depending on Kaye’s roster status. As p

  • FIFA, Qatar prepare beer policy for soccer fans at World Cup

    DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Beer with alcohol is expected to be sold at World Cup stadiums in Qatar but fans may be allowed to take only non-alcoholic drinks to their seats. FIFA and Qatari organizers are still working on plans to serve all fans who want to drink at games when the tournament starts in November in the Muslim-majority country. Hospitality packages offering “premium beverages” at stadiums have been sold since February 2021 but a policy for most fans at the eight venues and long-time World C

  • Penguins re-sign Letang; Avalanche acquire goalie Georgiev

    MONTREAL (AP) — Moves are already happening around the NHL several hours before the draft begins, with the reigning Stanley Cup winners making a move to shore up their goaltending situation and a recent back-to-back champion ensuring a long-time defenseman was sticking around. The Cup-winning Colorado Avalanche on Thursday acquired goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the New York Rangers for three draft picks, and the Pittsburgh Penguins also signed veteran defenseman Kris Letang to a $36.6 milli

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • Maple Leafs trade out of first round to erase another mistake

    Kyle Dubas has now spent a first-round pick to eliminate a problem for a second time in four years. Only in moving back in the draft to cut ties with Petr Mrazek on Thursday night, he was erasing his own mistake.

  • Senators land big fish in Alex DeBrincat

    The Ottawa Senators have the makings of an impressive forward core after landing perennial 40-goal man Alex DeBrincat in a trade with Chicago.

  • Long-awaited Alberta race track opens near Carstairs

    Drivers have a new $35-million race track near Carstairs, north of Calgary, where they can push the upper limits of their speedometers. The 3.5-kilometre track has been in the works since 2012. Dominic Young, president and CEO of Rocky Mountain Motorsports, said it's a big relief to finally welcome people to the facility after years of construction. It was designed by a German company and touts 16 turns and 36 metres of elevation. Drivers zoom by at speeds nearing 200 km/h. "You see members comi

  • St. Andrews still packs appeal and a test through centuries

    ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Jack Nicklaus posed atop the Swilcan Bridge, birdied the last hole he ever played in a major championship and had no intention of ever returning to St. Andrews, not wanting anything to dilute from such a powerful ending to an incomparable career. That was 17 years ago. And those plans changed when St. Andrews wanted to make Nicklaus an honorary citizen on occasion of the 150th British Open. The only other Americans given that distinction were Bobby Jones and Benjamin

  • Jake Middleton relishing NHL tenure after going last overall

    Jake Middleton has signed a three-year contract with the Minnesota Wild worth $7.35 million and the 26-year-old, who was the last overall pick in the 2014 draft, is relishing his secure NHL future.

  • Blue Jays' Guerrero has throw break mitt, M's win 8th in row

    SEATTLE (AP) — Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. had a throw bust through the webbing of his glove and the Seattle Mariners took advantage for their eighth straight win, beating Toronto 6-5 Sunday on two home runs by Carlos Santana. “Baseball can be cruel sometimes when things aren’t going right,” Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo said. A day after Santana hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning for a 2-1 win, he connected for a go-ahead, two-run drive in the eighth. The Mariners are

  • Inflation, rising fees are pricing families, kids out of organized sports

    Mohammed Hussain's three children are all in organized sports. His 14-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 12 and eight, are on hockey teams, and he is upfront about how expensive that can be. "It takes a chunk out of your paycheque," the Edmonton man said. "We feel a punch with the equipment right now. Kids grow like weeds at this age group," Hussain said. "We haven't even gotten into fuel charges ... how much gas people are spending just trying to get the games in. With three kids, we're all o

  • Aaliyah Edwards has 20 points, 10 boards in Canada's win over France

    TORONTO — Aaliyah Edwards had 20 points and 10 rebounds to lift Canada to a 73-56 victory over France on Wednesday night at the inaugural Globl Jam under-23 tournament. Merissah Russell and Shayeann Day-Wilson scored 17 points apiece for the Canadian women, who improved to 3-0. "We were all very confident," Edwards said. "We were 2-0 (coming into game) and we were just building off momentum. "We started this game off strong which really showed how prepared we were." Canada previously defeated Be

  • Predators sign Filip Forsberg to $68M, 8-year contract

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Nashville Predators have re-signed Filip Forsberg to a $68 million, eight-year contract with an $8.5 million annual salary cap hit. The team announced the deal Saturday, getting Forsberg locked up before he could hit the open market when NHL free agency opens next week. He's now under contract through 2030. Forsberg, who turns 28 in August, is coming off the best season of his career. The native of Ostervala, Sweden, set career highs with 42 goals, 42 assists and 84 p

  • After scrappy win over Panama, Canadian women look to find flow against Costa Rica

    After a frustrating, uneven win over Panama that saw 74 stoppages in play according to coach Bev Priestman, Canada looks to find its flow Monday against Costa Rica at the CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The sixth-ranked Canadian women prevailed 1-0 Friday, despite No. 57 Panama's low defensive block and time-wasting tactics. That, combined with an opening 6-0 victory over No. 76 Trinidad and Tobago, earned Olympic champion Canada a berth in the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand with

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1

  • Fredericton ultra-long distance runner completes two giant races, two weeks apart

    Drew Wallace's body is sore, but his spirit is light. He's elated he was able to complete a goal he's trained hard to accomplish, running 100 miles (160 kilometres) in the Quebec Mega Trail race on July 1 in 33 hours, 3 minutes and 21 seconds. The ultra-long distance race departs from the city of Baie-Saint-Paul. Part of the trail involves climbing Mont-Saint-Anne, almost twice. It was something Wallace tried to accomplish last year but had to stop at 90 kilometres. "I was moving so slow and all

  • Kirby Dach relishing chance for a fresh start with Montreal Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach knew the Chicago Blackhawks were heading into rebuild mode. What he didn't know was that he wasn't part of the team's blueprint. The Blackhawks dealt Dach to the Montreal Canadiens for a pair of picks on Thursday. The 21-year-old centre said he learned of the news about five minutes before it was announced on the floor of the NHL entry draft. "I was actually on my way into the rink to go skate," Dach told reporters on a video call Friday. "So it’s a bit shocking but I'm exc

  • Alliance down Bandits to snap 8-game skid

    The Montreal Alliance snapped an eight-game losing skid with an 89-72 win over the visiting Fraser Valley Bandits on Monday night at the Verdun Auditorium. The Alliance improve to 4-10 on the season with six games left on their schedule. Five players reached double digits in scoring for Montreal, with guard Isiah Osborne leading the way with a game-high 22 points to go along five rebounds and three assists. Nathan Cayo and Hernst Laroche added 16 and 15 points, respectively, while Alain Louis an