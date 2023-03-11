Call for 'best animal' category at the Oscars as four-legged stars put in the donkeywork

The Banshees of Inisherin - AFP/PAUL FAITH

Pigs, cats and dogs are among the four-legged screen stars who have charmed audiences for generations.

But it is donkeys stealing the show at this year's Oscars, prompting calls for a best animal performance category.

The Banshees of Inisherin, which is nominated for nine awards, features Jenny the Donkey acting as loyal companion to Colin Farrell’s character Padraic, playing a key role in the increasingly bitter dispute between two former friends.

Meanwhile in EO, nominated for Best International Feature Film, the eponymous donkey is played by six different animals. The Polish film explores the misadventures of a donkey born into a travelling circus who is beaten by football hooligans and captured by illegal meat traders.

The central role of both creatures in their films - recalling the key part played by Uggie the Parson Russell Terrier in The Artist - deserves special recognition, say animal welfare campaigners.

“It’s unusual for two films featuring donkeys to share the limelight,” said Simon Horn, of the Donkey Sanctuary charity. “But there’s a long tradition of animals in films captivating audiences, so maybe it's time for them to have their own Oscars category.

“We would certainly support the idea of a best performance by an animal category at the Oscars”

He added: “It’s lovely to see these animals on the big screen and we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed for both of them and their respective films on Oscar night.”

the Banshees of Inisherin - AP

In Banshees, Farrell’s companion is played throughout the film by three-year-old Wicklow-born filly Jenny - though a prosthetic version is deployed at a crucial moment - while in EO the central character of the animal is played by six different donkeys throughout the stages of its life: Ettore, Hola, Marietta, Mela, Rocco, and Tako.

Jenny had a stand-in called Rosie, a 10-year-old donkey brought across from England, although it was not called on during filming. Both Rosie and Jenny were prepared for their roles by Megan Hines, a South African-born equine training coach.

Story continues

In a vivid representation of their long-standing relationship with mankind, both Banshees and EO illustrate how loyal and companionable donkeys can be.

“What’s so refreshing about the way donkeys have been portrayed in these two films is that they have been shown as the inquisitive, sensitive and loveable animals they are,” said Mr Horn. “Donkeys have been loyal and trusted companions to humans for millennia.

“The bond between Padraic and Jenny in Banshees symbolises true friendship. Unlike Colm [Brendan Gleeson’s character], Jenny the donkey is characteristically patient, loyal and reliable – the human friend we’d all love to have.”

EO

Faith Burden, the Donkey Sanctuary’s executive director of equine operations, says the two films represent a significant shift in the way donkeys are portrayed.

“The portrayal and billing of the donkey as the central character clearly demonstrates the filmmaker’s deep appreciation of these emotional and highly intelligent animals,” she said.

Donkey experts said the animals have long been misrepresented as stubborn and stupid and hope the films will help counter their poor image.

Ben Hart, an animal behaviourist, said: “The donkey’s stoic nature, minimal body language and natural propensity to freeze when threatened or frightened, combined with a reluctance to put themselves at risk, results in donkeys commonly being mislabelled as stupid or stubborn. I believe anyone that calls a donkey stupid, has simply been outsmarted by one!”

Ms Burden added: “Although we were not involved in the making of either feature film, we welcome the opportunity they afford to correct public misconceptions about donkeys, which can result in their ill treatment.”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences did not respond to requests for comment.