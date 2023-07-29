Call by animal rights group for The Old Bulldog pub to change name is ‘woke overreach’

Peta says bulldogs and other flat-faced dog breeds are afflicted with brachycephalic syndrome, which causes laboured breathing, snorting, coughing, retching, tiring easily, and fainting - UCG

A pub landlord has accused animal rights activists of “woke overreach” and trying to cancel British culture after a charity called on him to rename his pub, The Old Bulldog.

Animal rights group Peta penned a letter to the Stoke-On-Trent tavern asking the owner to rebrand to The Old Mutt to raise awareness of the health issues facing flat-faced dogs.

Breeds with flattened noses, such as the English Bulldog, pugs and French bulldogs, often suffer serious health concerns brought about by overbreeding.

Peta called on The Old Bulldog to ditch its name earlier this week and offered to cover the costs of a new sign and logo.

“Bulldogs and other flat-faced dog breeds are afflicted with brachycephalic syndrome, which causes laboured breathing, snorting, coughing, retching, tiring easily, and fainting,” Elisa Allen, the vice president of Peta said to the pub in a letter, seen by The Telegraph.

“Breathing-impaired breeds (BIB), as these dogs are known, also experience exercise intolerance, lack of oxygen, inflamed airways, vomiting, and heatstroke.”

But Mike Newton, owner of the pub, has hit back at the charity, saying the name was inspired by his own rescue bulldog, Atticus, who now lives in Staffordshire after Mr Newton found him abandoned under an underpass in LA.

“I just think that the technical underpinning of the letter was weak and to get rid of the British bulldog is a massive cancellation of part of our nation’s culture,” Mr Newton told The Telegraph.

“The real undertone here is cultural cancellation. I hate to use the phrase ‘wokeism gone mad’ but it smacks of woke overreach.”

The pub only recently underwent a rebrand from The Sea Lion and Peta had hoped the owners may be amenable to a second renaming.

“Peta is encouraging The Old Bulldog to become ‘The Old Mutt’ to help convince everyone to stop buying or breeding dogs with horrific, life-threatening deformities,” Ms Allen said.

But Mr Newton seems unlikely to change the name of his pub.

“I bought the pub three weeks before Covid,” he said.

“The pub was on the bones of its arse and we’ve worked really hard to turn the place around and as part of that we renamed it . We picked The Old Bulldog because I’ve got a bulldog, one of the girls that runs it has got a bulldog and we thought it was a cutesy, British-type name.

“It’s just a nice name for a pub. Nothing more, nothing less.”

‘Visible symbol of traditional British culture’

The Cambridge University graduate, Tory candidate and ex-Wall Street banker, said that he is not a “far-Right culture warrior” but believes the charity’s letter is a thinly veiled attempt to erase the bulldog as a mascot of English patriotism.

“I’m not anti-Peta, I don’t eat much meat, I’m sympathetic towards vegetarianism,” he explained.

“But I’m not sympathetic towards people messing around in a business that’s been really difficult to keep afloat and make a profit.

“Looking at this from an animal welfare perspective, there isn’t a very strong case.

“But looking at the subtext, it seems they want to get rid of a very visible symbol of traditional British culture.

“We’ve lost the postbox, we’ve lost the policeman with his funny hat on, we’ve lost the Routemaster, and maybe now it’s the bulldog. It’s a cultural thing, I think.

“Even though I’m a Conservative candidate, I’m not anti-woke, per se. Thirty years ago you could use racial slurs in the workplace and no one would say anything, so thank goodness things have moved on.

“Woke has done some good things, so I’m not anti-woke. But I think that this is woke overreach and it’s the type of thing that makes people run out and eat the bacon sandwich on principle.”

