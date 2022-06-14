Call For Abstracts Open for Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America 2023

Diversified Communications

PORTLAND, Maine, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA), the industry’s premier solar + storage event, is now accepting abstracts for presentation opportunities at the co-located conference to be held February 14-16, 2023 at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California.



“Our mission is to accelerate the energy transition—and the education provided by our event fosters new opportunities for problem-solving, collaboration, and progress toward that mission,” said Wes Doane, Event Director, Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America. “We are committed to delivering actionable information attendees can immediately apply to their work as well as forward-looking insights into market opportunities and new policies to deepen strategic and competitive positioning.”

Featuring approximately 24 sessions, the #isnaesna23 conference program will examine the latest developments driving markets and technologies in solar, storage and EV infrastructure across utility, commercial and industrial, and residential sectors. Presentation formats include keynote addresses, individual and multiple presenter sessions, and panel discussions.

Through the Call for Abstracts , Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America seek to showcase a diverse range of voices, experience, and expertise. In addition to being positioned as an industry thought leader, 2023 speakers will receive a complimentary registration pass, exclusive networking opportunities, and exposure across the event’s digital channels and marketing initiatives.

Apply to Present in 2023

Industry experts, practitioners, developers, investors, and thought leaders are invited to submit an abstract here before submissions close on July 31, 2022. All proposals will be reviewed by an advisory board; speakers will be notified of acceptance status by the end of September.

—

About Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America

Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America is the premier US-based conference and trade show focused on solar, energy storage, and EV charging infrastructure. Dedicated to accelerating the energy transition, the combined event delivers actionable education, invaluable networking, and an immersive exhibit hall experience—which includes the popular Solar Games installer competition.

Story continues

Join 6,000+ energy leaders and 300+ exhibitors February 14-16, 2023 in Long Beach, CA to help shape the next phase of our clean energy transformation. Learn more online at intersolar.us and esnaexpo.com .

About Diversified Communications

Diversified Communications is a leading international media company with a portfolio of face-to-face exhibitions and conferences, online communities, and digital and print publications. As producers of these market-leading products, Diversified Communications connects, educates, and strengthens business communities in over 15 industries including: renewable energy, healthcare, natural and organic, food and beverage, and technology. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, USA, with divisions and offices around the world, Diversified Communications remains a privately held, third-generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: https://www.divcom.com .

Media Contact:

Gene Hunt

Trevi Communications, Inc.

Gene@trevicomm.com

978-750-0333 x101



