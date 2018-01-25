Calixte's 3 sends Maine past New Hampshire 69-68

ORONO, Maine (AP) -- Aaron Calixte scored 24 points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with 21 seconds left, and Maine upended New Hampshire 69-68 on Wednesday night.

After a timeout with 15 seconds left, the Wildcats' Darryl Stewart missed a 3-point attempt and Isaiah White secured the ball - and the win - for his career-high 13th rebound of the game.

Jacoby Armstrong blocked Calixte's layup attempt and at the other end, Armstrong made a shot off the glass to put New Hampshire ahead 68-66 with 42 seconds left.

Andrew Fleming and Vernon Lowndes Jr. each scored 15 points for Maine (5-17, 2-5 America East), which snapped a four-game losing streak. Maine made all 12 of its free throws and New Hampshire missed 6 of 15.

New Hampshire (8-13, 4-3) got a career-high 19 points from John Ogwuche. Tanner Leissner scored 18 and Josh Hopkins had 10.