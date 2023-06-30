Calista Flockhart Stuns In Silky Low-Cut Dress In A Red Carpet Appearance

Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

We've all just been blessed with a rare photo of 1923 star Harrison Ford and his wife Calista Flockhart.

The pair have been married since 2010, though they keep their relationship and personal lives rather private.

Recently, the couple has been seen stepping out at film festivals and premieres for Ford's latest movie, Indiana Jones And The Dial of Destiny.

We've all just been blessed with a rare photo of 1923 star Harrison Ford and his wife Calista Flockhart. The pair have been married since 2010, though they keep their relationship and personal lives rather private.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, the couple has been seen stepping out at film festivals and premieres for Ford's latest movie, Indiana Jones And The Dial of Destiny. They were spotted together at the Cannes Film Festival back in May, and again at the official movie premiere in Los Angeles earlier this summer. Their most recent public outing was for the screening of the new Indiana Jones movie at Taormina Film Festival in Taormina, Italy.

Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

Daniele Venturelli - Getty Images

Calista is photographed wearing a stunning floor length, v-neck, emerald silk dress and pointed toe navy stilettos, while Harrison stands beside her in a classic black suit and tie with black shoes.

Calista is planning her return to the spotlight after taking some time off to raise her adopted son, Liam. After Flockhart adopted her son in 2001, Ford assumed the role of Liam's father upon getting together with Flockhart. Liam recently graduated from college, prompting the Ally McBeal star to return to acting. Ford and Flockhart's endearing love story and commitment to one another is so inspiring, and we can't wait to see more from this private pair.

You Might Also Like