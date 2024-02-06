Calista Flockhart Says She's 'Very Grateful' She Stepped Away from Career to Focus on Family: 'Don't Regret It'

The actress, who currently stars in 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans,' shares her son Liam with husband Harrison Ford

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images Calista Flockhart at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in January

Calista Flockhart has no regrets about prioritizing her family.

The actress, 59, appeared on Tuesday's episode of The Drew Barrymore Show alongside her Feud: Capote vs. The Swans costars, who were all asked if they would rather walk away from their careers or try to balance their personal lives with their professional ones.

"I felt very grateful that I had a choice so I made a choice to walk away and I don't regret it at all," Flockhart shared. "I was 99 percent a stay-at-home mom."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Gerald Matzka/Getty Images Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford in June

Related: Calista Flockhart Says Harrison Ford Supports Her in 'So Many Ways' (Exclusive)

Her costar Demi Moore also responded to host Drew Barrymore's question, saying, "I've done both and I think different times call for different things, like when Bruce and I decided to separate and divorce I knew that I needed to just be with my kids."

"I was at the prime of my career and I don't regret a moment of it. There was just not a question."

Naomi Watts also answered, sharing, "There are days where I feel like I spread myself way too thin, and what the hell am I doing but at the same time I would never walk away. I love being an actor, I love that feeling and not walking away, staying here."

John Salangsang/Shutterstock Harrison Ford and Calista Flockhart

Flockhart shares her son Liam with husband Harrison Ford, 81. The Ally McBeal actress adopted her son, now 22, in 2001, just before she met and began dating the Indiana Jones star.

Ford, who had already raised his four elder kids, immediately took on a father figure role in Liam’s life before officially adopting him after he and Flockhart wed in 2010.

During a 2008 interview with Reader’s Digest, Ford shared how grateful he was that both Flockhart and Liam came into his life.

Story continues

“She’s brought a child back into my home,“ he said of his wife, adding: “It's a wonderful opportunity to be part of a child's growing up, which is always an endless springtime.”

He continued, “[Calista] devoted herself to Liam and has done a really wonderful job raising him. I’m happy to now have a part of the job."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.