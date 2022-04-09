Calipari sees star recruits in Florida. And the top Kentucky basketball recruiting links.

John Calipari started the first live recruiting period of the spring out in Los Angeles on Friday night, accompanying Oscar Tshiebwe as the Kentucky star collected his Wooden Award for national player of the year.

Calipari was back on the recruiting trail by Saturday morning, popping up in Orlando, where he saw major UK targets DJ Wagner and Justin Edwards, among others, on the opening weekend of the Nike EYBL circuit. Wagner and Edwards were viewed coming into the year as two of the most likely Kentucky basketball commitments for the 2023 class, though the Wildcats will obviously have competition for those five-star prospects.

With Calipari sidelined for the opening night of the recruiting period, Kentucky assistant Bruiser Flint watched UK commitment Reed Sheppard and other standouts on the Adidas circuit in Indianapolis, while the rest of the Wildcats’ coaching staff started off in Orlando, where Kwame Evans Jr., JJ Taylor, Robert Dillingham and Ron Holland were among the other possibilities on Kentucky’s 2023 radar.

Top Kentucky basketball recruiting links

DJ Wagner was one of the Nike league standouts Friday night

Star forward Ron Holland still planning official visit to Kentucky

2023 star Kwame Evans Jr. talks Kentucky and other finalists

The Mackenzie Mgbako blog: This is why I committed to Duke

Ex-UK commitment Skyy Clark could be NIL ‘monster’ at Illinois

Kenny Payne, Nolan Smith out recruiting for U of L on Friday

Arizona, Duke commitments impress on Nike’s opening night

More Next Cats links: What UK recruits did at Hoop Summit