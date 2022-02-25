Calipari cites the intangible that makes Kentucky’s Tshiebwe such a gifted rebounder

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jerry Tipton
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • John Calipari
    John Calipari
    American college basketball coach
  • Oscar Tshiebwe
    Congolese basketball player
  • Eric Musselman
    American basketball coach

When asked about Oscar Tshiebwe’s ability to rebound, Kentucky Coach John Calipari mentioned tangible reasons: 7-foot-4 wingspan, 255 pounds of bulk, body fat at 4 to 6 percent.

But Calipari also noted an intangible reason.

“For some reason (the rebounds) find him,” the UK coach said Friday. “You know why? He attempts to rebound.”

Tshiebwe’s attempts are not lessened by opponents’ trying to block him out, Calipari said. That led the UK coach to remind referees via the Zoom teleconference that face-to-face block-outs should be called fouls.

That inevitably led to a question about the challenge Tshiebwe faces Saturday at Arkansas. The Razorbacks’ big man, Jaylin Williams, has taken 44 charges this season.

After noting that Tshiebwe usually does not lower his shoulder before making an offensive move, Calipari said. “You just have to count on people knowing is that a charge, a block or a flop?”

Kellan Grady downplayed the impact Williams’ taking charges would have in Kentucky’s preparation for the game. He noted how UK players avoid contact by shooting floaters or lobbing passes over opposing big men.

“It’s definitely something to be cognizant of, but I wouldn’t say it’s something we’re going to drill heavily to avoid,” Grady said, “or harp on beyond being aware of it.”

Speedy, too

Tshiebwe’s muscle, zeal and consistency are well documented.

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman suggested speed as another quality the UK big man possesses.

“When he runs in transition offense, it’s like he’s in a track meet,” Musselman said. “He’s probably the best rim-runner that I’ve seen in college basketball.”

Tshiebwe’s second effort as a rebounder also caught Musselman’s attention.

“You’re going to have to hold your ground . . . ,” he said. “You’re going to need to have a wide base when you box out. If you box out with a skinny base, he’s going to dislodge you. That we promise.”

Kentucky&#x002019;s Oscar Tshiebwe (34) averages 16.4 points and 15.3 rebounds per game.
Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe (34) averages 16.4 points and 15.3 rebounds per game.

Big game

No. 6 Kentucky will be Arkansas’ third straight ranked opponent in a home game. The Razorbacks beat then-No. 16 Tennessee 58-48 last Saturday and then-No. 1 Auburn 80-76 in overtime on Feb. 8.

These games spark a different reaction, Musselman said.

“On some games, you might get 30, 40 texts,” he said. “And then others you might get upwards of 200. . . .

“I can tell you from a ticket request standpoint, I told my wife not to ask about tickets. I told my son don’t ask. I told the staff (the same thing). The ticket requests right now are through the roof, as it was against Auburn.”

The Arkansas coach said he expected excitement on campus to be obvious on Friday.

“It’s not just going to be Saturday,” he said.

Looking back

Kentucky’s last game at Arkansas was newsy. In protesting an offensive foul called on EJ Montgomery for setting a screen, Calipari received two technical fouls and an ejection with 8:19 remaining in the second half.

The score was tied 44-44. UK went on to win 73-66 on Jan. 18, 2020.

“I think we got too emotionally invested . . . ,” Musselman said. “I don’t think our legs ran out of gas. I think emotionally we ran out of gas. . . .

“When Coach Cal got thrown out of the game, I think that some of our players from a maturity standpoint thought that the game would change in our (favor), which it didn’t. It flipped the other way.”

Musselman seemed to suggest Calipari wanted to be ejected.

“Coach Cal is a phenomenal coach and really can read situations,” the Arkansas coach said.

A big game requires consistent play for 40 minutes, he said. “The game is never over. And it’s going to be the case on Saturday as well.”

‘Crazy environment’

Williams was in Bud Walton Arena as a fan for that game against Kentucky two years ago.

“I remember how loud it was in there and just the environment, everybody looking around, covering their ears and things like that,” the Razorbacks’ sophomore “big” said.

“I know it’s going to be a crazy environment, and we play for things like this. . . . You play because you want to play in front of crowds like this . . . the pressure, the rivalry, whatever it is. You want to play for reasons like this a lot of the time. I feel like we’re ready to play.”

Etc.

Brad Nessler and Pete Gillen will call the game for CBS.

Arkansas’ big man is a master at taking charges. What can Kentucky do about it?

Where to watch, how to follow Saturday’s Kentucky men’s basketball game vs. Arkansas

First Scouting Report: Can UK go on the road and slow the roll of Arkansas?

Will Bronny James play college basketball before he starts his pro career?

Kentucky basketball star Oscar Tshiebwe is moving up the NBA Draft boards

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Leafs prospect Amirov undergoing treatment in Germany for brain tumour

    Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov has been diagnosed with a brain tumour. Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas said in a statement Wednesday that Amirov is undergoing treatment in Germany and will not return for the remainder of the season. Agent Dan Milstein said Amirov is skating three times a week and working out daily while with his family in Germany. “Rodion is in good spirits and is determined to return back to professional hockey,” Milstein said. Amirov started the season with

  • Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet happy with his all-star experience

    Fred VanVleet's all-star experience is over. The Toronto Raptors guard scored six points in nine minutes of action as part of Team LeBron's 163-160 victory Sunday over Team Durant. But while VanVleet didn't get too great of a chance to show what he could do, he feels like his time knocking boots with the NBA's elite, past and present, was worthwhile. "It was probably being in the locker room and just being around the guys and hear some of the stories and share stories," VanVleet said over video

  • Rublev tops Canada's Auger-Aliassime to win Open 13 Provence in Marseille

    MARSEILLE, France — Felix Auger-Aliassime's win streak came to an end Sunday with a straight sets loss to Andrey Rublev of Russia in the final at the Open 13 Provence. Rublev, the No. 2 seed, downed the 21-year-old Canadian 7-5, 7-6(4). The third-seeded Auger-Aliassime fired 12 aces and saved 7-of-11 break points across the one hour, 56 minute match. The 24-year-old Rublev won 71 per cent of his first serve points and saved 2-of-5 break points en route to clinching the title at the ATP 250 hard-

  • Pickleball is one of Canada's fastest-growing sports. But the paddle and ball can make a racket

    Pickleball has been a blessing for some during the COVID-19 pandemic, offering up exercise, fresh air, and a chance to socialize outdoors. But for some who live near pickleball courts, the cacophony that comes with the burgeoning sport can be a curse. Many pickleballers play their sport on reconfigured outdoor tennis courts. The sport has ties to tennis, but uses a paddle instead of a racket, and a hard ball instead of a fuzzy tennis ball. The results can be noisy. Connie Ball, who lives near pi

  • Portland's Nurkic out at least 4 weeks because of foot issue

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The Portland Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that center Jusuf Nurkic will be sidelined for at least four weeks because of left foot plantar fasciitis. The team said the condition has been bothering Nurkic since September. He will be reevaluated after four weeks. Nuckic has started 56 games this season, averaging 15 points and 11.1 rebounds. He has 30 double-doubles. His injury is the latest to befall the Blazers, who have been without guard Damian Lillard since the start

  • Discriminatory taunting nets Manitoba hockey player 18-game suspension from Manitoba hockey league

    A junior hockey player has been suspended for 18 games for making what appeared to be a racist gesture during a game on the weekend. The Manitoba Junior Hockey League issued a gross misconduct penalty to a 20-year-old Toronto defenceman on the Dauphin Kings team for violating Hockey Canada's discriminatory taunting rule. The player raised his stick and made what looked like a bow-and-arrow gesture toward some visiting team players from Waywayseecappo First Nation as they skated away from Dauphin

  • All-girls tackle football league in Edmonton makes its return after COVID shut down

    An all-girls tackle football league is reforming after COVID tackled its budding popularity. Back in 2019, the Capital District Minor Football Association (CDMFA) got the program off the ground, with about 50 girls. The 2020 season was set to double, with around 120 girls registered, but COVID-19 shut that season down, according to Tanya Walter, CDMFA's technical director. This year, the club isn't sure what to expect, but they're hoping to get that momentum back, starting with a camp and practi

  • Pesce's OT goal leads Hurricanes over Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brett Pesce scored 4 minutes, 42 seconds into overtime, Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist and the Metropolitan Division-leading Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3 on Monday. Nino Niederreiter and Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, who won their third straight. Gerry Mayhew, Patrick Brown and Oskar Lindblom tallied goals for the Flyers. Philadelphia, playing its second contest of a club-record eight-game homestand, lost its fifth in

  • Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews gives snarky response to reporter's 'great question'

    Auston Matthews has finally revealed why he skated into the crossbar.

  • Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr

  • Curry sets 3s record, LeBron the winner in NBA All-Star Game

    CLEVELAND (AP) — Stephen Curry delivered the greatest long-distance shooting performance in All-Star Game history, then LeBron James delivered another victory. Curry made a record 16 3-pointers and scored 50 points before James made a turnaround jumper that gave Team LeBron a 163-160 victory over Team Durant on Sunday night. Curry needed one more 3-pointer to break Anthony Davis' record of 52 points but missed his final attempt. But with James' team needing a basket to reach the target score of

  • Rodgers says he still hasn't decided on his 2022 plans

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers says he's still making up his mind about whether he wants to return to the Green Bay Packers next season. “There will be no news today,” the four-time MVP quarterback said Tuesday on “The Pat McAfee Show” on YouTube and SiriusXM. “No decision on my future.” Rodgers said after the season that he would try to make a decision about his 2022 plans in relatively short order rather than dragging out the process. The reigning MVP said at the time that he hadn't rule

  • Wild snap Oilers' five-game win streak with 7-3 trouncing

    EDMONTON — After allowing six goals in consecutive losses themselves, the Minnesota Wild flipped the script on Sunday. Kevin Fiala scored two goals and added an assist as the Wild scored early and often in a 7-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers. “Sometimes it doesn’t go in and tonight it kind of went in,” Fiala said. “We started well. We know (losing) two in a row is not good enough for us. We are not always going to win, but we don’t want to lose two in a row, and tonight was a great response f

  • With many great moments came much controversy, drama at Beijing Games

    As the Winter Olympics have come to a close, and the eyes of the sports world turn away from Beijing, these past three weeks have left fans with plenty to remember and look forward to — but with that, came much controversy and drama. From disqualifications for ski jumping suits, an ongoing doping scandal involving the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), and judging issues in men's snowboarding events, there have been plenty of headlines throughout. Fifteen-year-old Russian figure skater Kamila Vali

  • Sillinger, Danforth score in 10 second-span, Columbus wins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f

  • Vancouver Whitecaps extend starting goalkeeper Thomas Hasal through 2023

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps have locked up their No. 1 goalkeeper, signing Thomas Hasal to an extension through 2023. The deal, announced Tuesday, also includes club options for the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Hasal, 22, was elevated to the starting 'keeper position in January when the 'Caps dealt star netminder Maxime Crepeau to Los Angeles FC for general allocation money and draft picks. Sporting director Axel Schuster said Crepeau requested a trade, citing a "very special personal situatio

  • Suzuki scores two, Montrembeault grabs first shutout; Canadiens crush Sabres

    MONTREAL — Confidence couldn’t possibly be higher in the Montreal Canadiens locker room. Seven games into Martin Louis' tenure as interim head coach, the Canadiens have found their first winning streak of the season. The team improved to four straight with a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday night at the Bell Centre. St. Louis was glad with the “buy-in” that he’s got from his players in little time and their willingness to fight for one another. “There are guys that take care of the team

  • Matthews scores twice as Leafs beat Wild 3-1 to end losing streak

    TORONTO — Little has gone right for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the past week. The team was stuck in a slump with a three-game losing streak. Defenceman Jake Muzzin suffered his second concussion in five weeks, and then, on Wednesday, it was revealed prospect Rodion Amirov had been diagnosed with a brain tumour. With that heartbreaking news, Auston Matthews scored twice to take over the goal-scoring lead as the Maple Leafs turned in one of their best defensive efforts for a 3-1 win before 9,410 a

  • IIHF suspends Andri Denyskin 1 year for racist gesture toward Black player

    Five months after he directed a brutally racist gesture at an opponent, the IIHF has banned Ukraine men’s national team player Andri Denyskin for a year.

  • NBA honors past, present with 75th tribute at All-Star Game

    CLEVELAND (AP) — One by one the names of the NBA's greatest players were called, bridging basketball's past and present. And as each walked onto the floor, LeBron James found himself in further disbelief. The posters on his bedroom wall as a kid came to life. “Allen Iverson and Jason Kidd, Gary Payton, Michael Jordan, Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson,” James said, still trying to grasp the experience. “To see those guys today and then be on stage with those guys — it’s just crazy.” On Sunday night