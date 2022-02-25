Calipari cites the intangible that makes Kentucky’s Tshiebwe such a gifted rebounder

When asked about Oscar Tshiebwe’s ability to rebound, Kentucky Coach John Calipari mentioned tangible reasons: 7-foot-4 wingspan, 255 pounds of bulk, body fat at 4 to 6 percent.

But Calipari also noted an intangible reason.

“For some reason (the rebounds) find him,” the UK coach said Friday. “You know why? He attempts to rebound.”

Tshiebwe’s attempts are not lessened by opponents’ trying to block him out, Calipari said. That led the UK coach to remind referees via the Zoom teleconference that face-to-face block-outs should be called fouls.

That inevitably led to a question about the challenge Tshiebwe faces Saturday at Arkansas. The Razorbacks’ big man, Jaylin Williams, has taken 44 charges this season.

After noting that Tshiebwe usually does not lower his shoulder before making an offensive move, Calipari said. “You just have to count on people knowing is that a charge, a block or a flop?”

Kellan Grady downplayed the impact Williams’ taking charges would have in Kentucky’s preparation for the game. He noted how UK players avoid contact by shooting floaters or lobbing passes over opposing big men.

“It’s definitely something to be cognizant of, but I wouldn’t say it’s something we’re going to drill heavily to avoid,” Grady said, “or harp on beyond being aware of it.”

Speedy, too

Tshiebwe’s muscle, zeal and consistency are well documented.

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman suggested speed as another quality the UK big man possesses.

“When he runs in transition offense, it’s like he’s in a track meet,” Musselman said. “He’s probably the best rim-runner that I’ve seen in college basketball.”

Tshiebwe’s second effort as a rebounder also caught Musselman’s attention.

“You’re going to have to hold your ground . . . ,” he said. “You’re going to need to have a wide base when you box out. If you box out with a skinny base, he’s going to dislodge you. That we promise.”

Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe (34) averages 16.4 points and 15.3 rebounds per game.

Big game

No. 6 Kentucky will be Arkansas’ third straight ranked opponent in a home game. The Razorbacks beat then-No. 16 Tennessee 58-48 last Saturday and then-No. 1 Auburn 80-76 in overtime on Feb. 8.

These games spark a different reaction, Musselman said.

“On some games, you might get 30, 40 texts,” he said. “And then others you might get upwards of 200. . . .

“I can tell you from a ticket request standpoint, I told my wife not to ask about tickets. I told my son don’t ask. I told the staff (the same thing). The ticket requests right now are through the roof, as it was against Auburn.”

The Arkansas coach said he expected excitement on campus to be obvious on Friday.

“It’s not just going to be Saturday,” he said.

Looking back

Kentucky’s last game at Arkansas was newsy. In protesting an offensive foul called on EJ Montgomery for setting a screen, Calipari received two technical fouls and an ejection with 8:19 remaining in the second half.

The score was tied 44-44. UK went on to win 73-66 on Jan. 18, 2020.

“I think we got too emotionally invested . . . ,” Musselman said. “I don’t think our legs ran out of gas. I think emotionally we ran out of gas. . . .

“When Coach Cal got thrown out of the game, I think that some of our players from a maturity standpoint thought that the game would change in our (favor), which it didn’t. It flipped the other way.”

Musselman seemed to suggest Calipari wanted to be ejected.

“Coach Cal is a phenomenal coach and really can read situations,” the Arkansas coach said.

A big game requires consistent play for 40 minutes, he said. “The game is never over. And it’s going to be the case on Saturday as well.”

‘Crazy environment’

Williams was in Bud Walton Arena as a fan for that game against Kentucky two years ago.

“I remember how loud it was in there and just the environment, everybody looking around, covering their ears and things like that,” the Razorbacks’ sophomore “big” said.

“I know it’s going to be a crazy environment, and we play for things like this. . . . You play because you want to play in front of crowds like this . . . the pressure, the rivalry, whatever it is. You want to play for reasons like this a lot of the time. I feel like we’re ready to play.”

Etc.

Brad Nessler and Pete Gillen will call the game for CBS.

