Calip, No. 24 Missouri St. women beat No. 12 Maryland 81-72

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) -- Brice Calip scored a career-high 26 points and No. 24 Missouri State rallied from a 16-points deficit to beat No. 12 Marylard 81-72 on Saturday night at the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Jasmine Franklin had 14 points, eight rebounds and three steals for Missouri State (2-0). The Bears shot just 41.8% from the field but scored 25 points off 24 Maryland turnovers.

The Terrapins had won 18 straight games - by an average of 25.1 points - dating to a 77-49 win at No. 24 Michigan on Jan. 12.

Calip had seven points in a 16-5 spurt that gave the Bears a 79-68 with 32 seconds left. Maryland was 2-of-8 shooting and committed three turnovers during that 5-plus minute span.

Katie Benzan hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points for the Terrapins and Angel Reese had 15 points, nine rebounds, two steals and three blocks.

Missouri State, which has won 52 of its last 59 games overall, has at least one victory over a Power Five school in seven consecutive seasons, with 11 such wins over that span.

Channise Lewis hit a 3-pointer to give the Terrapins a 16-point lead with 1:53 left in the second quarter but Missouri State scored 23 of the next 25 points while Maryland committed seven turnovers in the next six minutes.