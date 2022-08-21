In California's water crisis, neighbors turn in neighbors and even celebrities aren't spared

Amanda Lee Myers, USA TODAY
·8 min read

From working-class neighborhoods to the celebrity haunts of Malibu, residents in the Los Angeles area have been getting visits from what is essentially the water police as California remains in a near constant state of drought.

Six million Southern California residents are under the toughest water restrictions in the nation. And because of the patchwork of different agencies overseeing different areas, that means different rules for everyone, sometimes even neighbors who live across the street from each other.

Leading the charge is Las Virgenes Municipal Water District, which includes some of the richest areas of the region, including Calabasas, Hidden Hills, Agoura Hills, Westlake Village and parts of Malibu.

For the biggest water users among its 75,000 customers, the agency has begun installing devices that limit flow inside homes and completely cut it off from the outdoors. Since new restrictions went into place on June 1, the agency has installed 56 of the flow restrictors, which are stainless steel discs 1 inch in diameter fitted to water meters. The discs have a tiny hole the size of 1/16th of an inch and that's where the water trickles through, meaning low-flow showers and less effective appliances.

Only seven of the 56 installed restrictors remain in place because residents made the necessary changes for them to be removed, said Las Virgenes spokesman Mike McNutt, adding that once the devices are installed, they're left in place a minimum of two weeks.

Another 1,600 customers are on the list to get flow restrictors but the agency only has the capability to install 20 a week, McNutt said.

What happens when taps run dry: A major Mexico city has lived it. A similar water crisis looms in the US, experts say.

A flow restrictor that's being installed in homes in some of the Los Angeles area's richest areas is shown.
A flow restrictor that's being installed in homes in some of the Los Angeles area's richest areas is shown.

'Nobody is getting preferential treatment'

And it doesn't matter if your last name is Kardashian or Stallone, the agency promises residents their status will not exempt them from flow restrictors.

"We're talking celebrities, people who are very wealthy, people who live in gated communities," McNutt said. "Nobody is getting preferential treatment."

So far, the agency has targeted the highest users of water, those who are quadrupling their allocated budgets. Among those who've been on the list include Sylvester Stallone, Kevin Hart, Kourtney Kardashian, Howie Mandell and Michael Jackson's estate, McNutt said.

Those celebrities and others can and have been able to get their names off the list before getting a device installed if they sign a water-use commitment form and lower their usage, he added.

While the agency monitors water use through meters, it also does neighborhood patrols like many other utilities in the region that are under restrictions, which include allowing residents to water their lawns only once a week.

The restrictions and penalties aren't sitting right with many residents.

Kitti McMeel, a 71-year-old portrait photographer living in Westlake Village, said she's been working hard to reduce her water use but has now gotten three bills from Las Virgenes telling her she's over her monthly allotment. The most recent one told her she may be targeted for a flow restrictor.

"I wrote them an email because I was panicked," she said, citing a recent leak of her irrigation system that released about 600 gallons of water after she received a warning.

Since the new restrictions were announced, McMeel said she's been using a bucket to collect shower water that would otherwise be wasted while warming up and uses it for irrigation. She's also stopped rinsing dishes before putting them in the dishwasher and started combining whites and colors to cut down on laundry cycles, among other adjustments.

Since being notified she was over her allotment, she started a water diary to track her usage. It's all getting to be a bit too much.

"I would like to have a life besides worrying about my water," she said.

And if they install a flow restrictor on her home?

"I will figure out how to remove it myself or find someone who can remove it for me," she said.

Miriam Zacuto, a 60-year-old manager of a law practice who lives in nearby Agoura Hills, said she also believes in conservation but it feels like there's too much onus on the homeowners in her area.

Restrictions should be streamlined to apply to all Californians and the West, she said.

"We're not making any fuss about our allocation," she said. "We'd be happy to have our hill not die and our lawn be green again but we also are nervous that at some point there will be no water coming out of the faucet."

The picture is part of the 'seal' that goes on water meters when flow restrictors are installed at homes with excessive water use in Las Virgenes, Calif. If the seal removed or tampered with, the flow-restrictor penalty time is extended to 30 days, with penalties escalating for repeat offenders.
The picture is part of the 'seal' that goes on water meters when flow restrictors are installed at homes with excessive water use in Las Virgenes, Calif. If the seal removed or tampered with, the flow-restrictor penalty time is extended to 30 days, with penalties escalating for repeat offenders.

On top of water patrols, most agencies in Southern California provide hotlines or online forms for residents to report wasters to the authorities.

It's not an earthquake: Experts warn California of a disaster 'larger than any in world history.'

Residents ratting out wasteful neighbors skyrocket

Lawrence Springer has been with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power's conservation response unit for four years but has been extra busy since the new restrictions were announced in April.

People reporting on their neighbors have skyrocketed. (The department says there were 544 complaints in May 2021 compared to 1,198 in May 2022, a 120 percent increase.)

Springer responds to those reports on top of his regular neighborhood patrols, which range from working-class areas in South Los Angeles to million dollar homes in the tony neighborhood of Hancock Park, home of Mayor Eric Garcetti and formerly Howard Hughes, Mae West, and Nat King Cole.

Springer drives or walks around on the lookout for people watering their lawns past 9 a.m. or for sprinklers that end up watering cement.

Lawrence Springer of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power's&nbsp;conservation response unit writes down a home's information after identifying a wayward sprinkler system in violation of the agency's rules on water waste.
Lawrence Springer of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power's conservation response unit writes down a home's information after identifying a wayward sprinkler system in violation of the agency's rules on water waste.

On a recent sunny summer day in an upscale area of the Pico-Robertson neighborhood, Springer immediately spotted two homes violating his agency's rules. Sprinklers were spraying all over sidewalks so much that it created puddles along the curbs and flowed down the street.

"There may be a broken pipe," he said as he walked around the lush green lawn of a $2 million Spanish-style home.

But Lawrence doesn't knock on the door to see if someone's home. Instead, he pulled out his clipboard and began filling out information about the house and the violation, information he'll use later to write a warning citation.

The first citation carries no fine. But a second costs $200, a third $400 and a fourth $600. It can escalate from there but because the restrictions are so new, no one has been cited since June 1.

"Ninety-nine percent of the population are receptive," Springer said. "They tend to want to make the corrections not only because they don't want to receive citations but also this is basically a waste of water and a waste of money. So they tend to want to make the correction so that they save water and save money in the process."

Many residents in the largely liberal region have embraced the new normal and made adjustments, like not flushing the toilet for urine alone, turning the shower off while shaving, and collecting the sink water that runs while waiting for it to get hot. Others have made the switch to artificial turf or irrigation systems for watering their yards.

The next message? 'No more lawns'

The adjustments are paying off. Los Angeles Department of Power and Water customers used 9 percent less water in June this year than June of 2021, despite this month being hotter than any other June in the past eight years, the agency said.

In the strict Las Virgenes district, water use in May fell by 21 percent since last May and by 42 percent in June, according to figures provided by McNutt.

He attributes the huge decreases to the area's large property sizes, which means that irrigation represents about 70 percent of water usage. "So when conservation restrictions are put into place, we can see larger savings due to cutting back on outdoor watering," he said.

While homes in the area are now down to being allowed to water their lawns once a week, McNutt said residents need to start preparing for a time when they're not allowed to water outdoors at all.

"What were saying is no more lawns," he said. "All lawns will ultimately go dormant or turn brown or not live anymore. That’s the future of where were going with outdoor living spaces."

Springer said it's going to be

"In Southern California we've been accustomed to having lush, green lawns, and as we move into the future if we don't get a sufficient amount of snow and rain its going to get tough to justify having a green lawn when we can use the water for other reasons," he said. "Hopefully we can move toward a more California landscape but it's going take time and it's going to take education."

More coverage for USA TODAY subscribers

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: California drought restrictions breed enforcement. Will it be even?

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Serena Williams loses to Raducanu; US Open next

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Serena Williams fell to 0-2 in matches since announcing “the countdown has begun” on her career, losing 6-4, 6-0 to U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the Western & Southern Open on Tuesday night. The 40-year-old Williams said last week in a Vogue magazine essay and an Instagram post that her career was winding down, although she did not explicitly say the U.S. Open, which begins Aug. 29 in New York, would be her last tournament. The Cincinnati event was the second U.S. Open

  • 3 X-factors that will define the Blue Jays' season

    The Blue Jays' playoff hopes hinge on these three factors.

  • Adam Scott takes lead, Canada's Corey Conners tied for second at BMW Championship

    WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Adam Scott felt he was playing well enough that he should start seeing some better scores at some point. That moment appears to have arrived at just the right time. Scott put together another tidy round Friday except for one hole — a double bogey on the 17th — for a 2-under 69 that gave him a one-shot lead going into the weekend at the BMW Championship. Canada's Corey Conners shot 4-under 67 to jump 11 spots and be in a four-way tie for second. The Listowel, Ont., native

  • World juniors: Canada coasts into gold medal game with another dominant win

    Czechia showed glimpses but ran out of gas a day after upsetting the heavily favoured United States in the quarterfinals.

  • OPINION: Cold hands, small crowds: reflections from a weird world junior championship

    EDMONTON — I'm not used to wearing a parka in August. It's a necessity, though, at Rogers Place this month where I'm covering the world junior hockey championship for The Canadian Press. The thermometer may read 30 degrees outside, but up in the makeshift press area on the arena's fifth floor, I've taken to wearing a bulky winter jacket to avoid frozen fingers and chattering teeth. Unexpected cold and odd apparel are just some of the things that have made this tournament unique. The world junior

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Blackhawks agree to 1-year deal with D Jack Johnson

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to a one-year contract with Jack Johnson after the veteran defenseman helped Colorado win the Stanley Cup last season. The rebuilding Blackhawks announced the deal on Wednesday. Johnson's contract carries a $950,000 hit for the salary cap. “Jack provides the team with a strong veteran presence, good size and a competitive edge,” general manager Kyle Davidson said in a statement. “We’re excited to have Jack join the organization and, coming off a

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • CFL star returner DeVonte Dedmon returns to Redblacks after NFL stint

    OTTAWA — CFL all-star DeVonte Dedmon has returned to the Ottawa Redblacks following his release from the NFL's Miami Dolphins. The 26-year-old from Williamsburg, Va., was named the CFL's most outstanding special teams player and to the league's all-star team in 2021 when Dedmon compiled 2,841 return yards and three touchdowns. Dedmon rejoins Ottawa (1-8) for the rest of the season. "DeVonte has proven himself to be a top player in our league who is always a threat with the ball in his hands,” Re

  • Slumping Blue Jays confident better days are around the corner

    The Blue Jays are in the middle of another losing skid but interim manager John Schneider says the team is too talented not to break out of it.

  • G'day for Canada Little Leaguers in beating Australia 7-0 at World Series

    WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — It started with a lengthy weather delay, but it turned out to be a g'day at Volunteer Stadium for Canada at the 75th Little League World Series. The Little Mountain Little Leaguers of Vancouver defeated Australia 7-0 in their opening game, out-hitting the squad from Brisbane North Region Little League 11-5. Canada, coached by Brad Dorwart and Kevin Smith, scored one run in the second, added three more in the fourth, one in the fifth and two in the sixth. Australia had three e

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace

  • Canada defeats Finland in OT thriller for gold at world juniors in Edmonton

    Mason McTavish finished as the top scorer at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He was also named the tournament's most valuable player. But, most importantly, he also made The Save of the tournament. McTavish's desperation goal-line attempt to knock Topi Niemela's shot out of the air kept Saturday's championship final alive, setting the stage for Kent Johnson to score the overtime golden goal to give Canada a 3-2 win over Finland in Edmonton. "I got pretty lucky, the stick was in the right p

  • Pospisil brings the heat in gritty VanOpen singles win over Australian Thompson

    VANCOUVER — It's difficult to talk about the Vancouver tennis scene without the names of Rebecca Marino and Vasek Pospisil popping up. They are lovable underdogs, passionate players, gritty fighters and, in the case of the annual Odlum Brown VanOpen, great draws and ambassadors. So it was fitting Wednesday, on one of the hottest nights of Vancouver's summer, the 32-year-old Pospisil sweated two hours and 40 minutes to post a thrilling 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 men's singles victory over Jordan Thompson of A

  • Cote plays last-second hero as Alouettes edge Tiger-Cats

    MONTREAL — In his second season in the Canadian Football League, David Cote has had few opportunities to kick a game-winning field goal. Saturday afternoon against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the Montreal Alouettes' kicker got his opportunity on the final play of the game — playing at home in front of 20,048 onlookers at Percival Molson Stadium. The Tiger-Cats (3-7) had pulled away with 14 points in the third quarter, but the scrappy Alouettes (4-6) regained the lead with 2:18 to go in the game. Th

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those