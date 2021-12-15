California's universal indoor mask mandate goes into effect; US reaches 800K deaths: COVID updates

Faced with more than 30,0000 unvaccinated older students, the Los Angeles Unified School District pushed back the deadline for its COVID-19 vaccine mandate the night before California's universal indoor mask mandate went into effect.

The nation's second-largest school district had planned to shift students who remained unvaccinated by a Jan. 10 deadline into its online school, City of Angels. But many worried about its ability to accommodate tens of thousands of new students at the start of the next semester, and the disruption it would cause for staff and children.

Elmer Roldan, executive director of Communities in Schools of Los Angeles, said Los Angeles has already lost around 40,000 students this year who disappeared, disengaged or dropped out. Pushing an additional 30,000 out isn't a solution, he said.

"Kids shouldn’t suffer because adults refuse to follow science," he said.

The school district's decision came hours before indoor masking became required for Californians in all public spaces on Wednesday, regardless of vaccination status.

State officials announced the mandate on Monday after a 47% rise in COVID-19 cases since Thanksgiving and the looming threat from the omicron variant, California Health & Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said.

► The omicron variant now makes up about 2.9% of U.S. COVID-19 cases, the CDC estimated.

Some experts say it might be time to cancel those holiday gatherings

The omicron variant of COVID-19 is moving faster than surveillance systems can track it and has so unnerved some medical experts they're starting to put the brakes on preparations for their holiday gatherings. In some parts of the country there are hints omicron already accounts for about 15% of cases, said Jeremy Luban, a virus expert at the University of Massachusetts Medical School. Omicron has been moving “faster even than the most pessimistic among us thought that it was going to move," said Dr. Jacob Lemieux, an infectious disease expert at Massachusetts General Hospital.

"Personally, I'm reevaluating plans for the holidays," said Bronwyn MacInnis, director of pathogen genomic surveillance at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard University. "It's the responsible thing to do and what feels right given the risk."

— Karen Weintraub and Elizabeth Weise

COVID cost WNBA star two seasons

WNBA player Asia Durr tested positive for COVID in June 2020. She would be sick for the next two months, and it would be nearly a year before Durr felt anything even close to normal. Now, 18 months after contracting COVID, Durr has finally been cleared to resume workouts, and is hopeful of returning to the WNBA next year after missing the past two seasons. Read more here.

“Some days, I really didn’t think I was going to make it because of how sick I was," Durr told USA TODAY. "I always had a positive mindset, but I just got used to being sick for so long and doctors not being able to give me any type of response, answer, anything."

– Nancy Armour

800K US deaths from COVID-19... and counting

Less than three months ago, the U.S. reached 700,000 COVID-19 deaths, and public health experts mused over whether the toll would reach a once-unthinkable 1 million. Now the nation has surpassed 800,000 coronavirus deaths as 1,200 Americans die from the coronavirus every day, the delta variant drives an infections spike and the ominous omicron variant races around the world.

"There is no question that we will reach 1 million deaths sooner rather than later," Robert Glatter, an emergency medicine physician at Lenox Hill Hospital in New York City, told USA TODAY in an interview. "At the current trajectory we may reach it much sooner than expected, with cases, hospitalizations and deaths significantly increasing in the past two months." Read more here.

New study says omicron variant is more resistant to COVID-19 vaccines

The new omicron variant of the coronavirus is substantially more contagious and reduces the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, a study from South Africa released Tuesday found. Early data from South Africa appears to show that people who are fully vaccinated are still largely protected against severe disease, according to early data by Discovery Health, South Africa's largest private health insurer. Even though the variant so far seems to produce mostly mild disease, world health leaders warned it could bring a wave of illness that crushes health systems.

World Health Organization officials chided nations that are focusing on offering boosters to their citizens while ignoring the lack of vaccines globally.

"The priority in every country and globally must be to protect the least protected, not the most protected," said Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general.

— Karen Weintraub and Elizabeth Weise

