As California's forests burn, an illustrated "field atlas" reads like a call to action

As of Sept. 8, 23 active wildfires have burned 1.7 million acres of California forest. Most of them were less than 50% contained and the Santa Ana winds were strengthening. Fire suppression has become a dangerous game of whack-a-mole, a race to choose which fires are worth containing, which to leave alone and which must be abandoned to protect human life. While lightning strikes sparked some of the fires, others have occurred when people have shown little regard for their precarious landscape and climate: high temperatures, drought and wind.

How do we decide what we are willing to protect? How do you make someone care about the things we all need to care about if we are going to survive? If 2020 has imparted any lesson, it may be the sheer difficult of moving people to recognize common obligations. But for naturalist and writer Obi Kaufmann, it’s not an impossible task. There is, he says, “this almost triangular relationship between love and protection and understanding. People protect what they love, right? People love what they know.”

Kaufmann has written and illustrated “The Forests of California,” a new “field atlas” full of beautiful watercolor renderings of both landscape and data. That pairing of art and science fuses the influences in his life: His mother was a psychologist, while his father was astrophysicist William J. Kaufmann, a past director of the Griffith Observatory. As a teenager, Obi was steeped in his father’s math and science but gained something equally valuable on countless hikes up Mt. Diablo: He fell in love with the systems of connection he saw at work all around him.

To convey what he’d learned, Kaufmann invented a hybrid type of guide: the field atlas. “[It] describes a particular angle on the natural world that is not explained by field guides or road atlases,” Kaufmann tells me on a FaceTime call. “This book is focused on how big systems in the natural world coalesce to express themselves as they do.” His first such book, “The California Field Atlas,” was an overview, and he is set to publish six additional field atlases, a project he wryly refers to as a “'Game of Thrones' of California nature.” "The State of Water" was published in 2019; the series will end with a book on forest fires.

The August wildfires arrived during what felt like the longest summer in recorded time, and the threatened destruction of old-growth redwoods seemed to break a lot of Californians who had been white-knuckling their way through 2020. Then, of course, came September and a new set of devastating fires we’re only just beginning to contend with — already the most acres burned of any year, with the autumn winds just getting started.

“In the second decade of the twenty-first century,” writes Kaufmann in the new book’s introduction, “California weathered six unprecedented ecological and human disasters: two of the largest wildfires, the deadliest wildfire, the most destructive wildfire, the driest and warmest period of drought (2011-2017), and a record rate of tree mortality.”

