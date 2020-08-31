In California's Coachella Valley, making sure rural residents of color are included in decision making

Rebecca Zaragoza and Lesly Figueroa represent the Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability in California's Coachella Valley.

The Fresno-based group advocates at the local, state, regional and national level on overlapping issues of land use, transportation, climate change, safe drinking water, housing, environmental justice and government accountability. They partner with residents and other local organizations to:

Help low-income and communities of color.

Hold decision makers accountable.

Ensure that rural areas are included in decisions that affect them.

As part of USA Today Network's Leaders of Change project, Zaragoza, 25, and Figueroa, 24, jointly answered our written questions about their work and what changes they hope to see in the future. Some answers may have been edited for length and clarity:

View photos Lesly Figueroa, right, informs residents of a mobile home park about an upcoming community meeting while working for the Leadership Council for Justice and Accountability, June 4, 2019. More

What is the core mission for you and your organization?

To co-power community leaders and organizational partners to fundamentally transform the culture in which decision making occurs. Co-powerment is the acknowledgment of equal power held by residents, communities, partners, decision makers and other stakeholders and the ability to work together to leverage expertise to develop shared solutions.

What issues and projects are most important right now?

One of the issues that is important in the community of Oasis (Calif.) is ensuring new housing opportunities and access to clean drinking water for the residents at the Oasis Mobile Home Park. There are multiple jurisdictional issues within this mobile home park and lack of regulatory processes that create layers of barriers to creating a comprehensive solution. Due to historical underinvestment in housing and water/sewer infrastructure in rural communities, options to safe and affordable housing are limited and the last resort for housing is often this mobile home park where living conditions are poor, with ongoing issues with the drinking water, wastewater, trash collection, wild dogs, electricity outages, and flooding. During the pandemic, these issues have worsened.

View photos Oasis Mobile Home Park was cited by the Environmental Protection Agency as having dangerous levels of arsenic in the water provided to the residents of the park. More

Poor air quality has been an ongoing issue in the eastern Coachella Valley for decades. Given that the four unincorporated communities we work with (Thermal, Oasis, Mecca, and North Shore) have significant pollution sources, have less infrastructure, and are underinvested, residents have consistently organized for better land use practices and emissions reductions for better air quality. Some of this advocacy has greatly organized around the Salton Sea and AB 617: Community Air Protection Program. Residents have been able to elevate their concerns to the regional and statewide levels, demanding ...improved air quality. We knew these problems existed before and understood some of the major health impacts that poor air quality was causing to the public, and with COVID-19, residents with already damaged immune systems grew more concerned with how devastating this could be to the eastern Coachella Valley. The historic neglect and poor land use practices not just locally, but through the entire South Coast air basin continue to worsen our local air quality.

If you and your group could affect one change, what would it be?

To build solidarity. Communities are often made to feel isolated from one another, which hurts their advocacy and overall effort to make their communities more resilient. Everyday we try to find ways to collaborate with different stakeholders, and although this can be difficult, it’s good to take different approaches to the problems we are trying to solve. This is the type of solidarity that we need to work towards and foster in order to create better systems of collaboration and equity in the region.

Story continues