California's 2024 Senate Race Is Poised to Be a Historic Showdown — Here Are the Candidates to Watch

Sen. Dianne Feinstein has occupied one of California's Senate seats since 1992, blocking dozens of politicians in the country's most populous state from elevating to the highest ranks of Congress. As the 89-year-old Democrat nears the end of her sixth term — she's now the oldest lawmaker in Washington and the senior-most senator in her party — she is widely expected to retire, opening the door for one lucky politician to take her place.

It's rare for any Senate seat to open up — and in a state with 52 House representatives and dozens of popular state-level leaders, the battle for Feinstein's spot will be one of the most dramatic showdowns in the next election cycle.

Though Feinstein hasn't formally announced her plans for 2024 yet, standouts in the Democratic Party are already launching campaigns to backfill her. Here's everyone to look out for in the upcoming California Senate race, and what each hopes to bring to the table.

Representative Adam Schiff, a Democrat from California, speaks during a news conference at the US Capitol in Washington, DC, US, on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. The House Speaker said he's blocking Democrats Schiff and Swalwell from serving on the Intelligence Committee, making good on a long-standing promise and opening a new front in the chamber's partisan battles.

Rep. Adam Schiff

Party: Democratic

Age: 62

Experience: U.S. House of Representatives (2001-Present), California State Senate (1996-2000)

Adam Schiff became one of the most notable figures in Congress when, as chair of the House Intelligence Committee in 2019, he led the first impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump for his dealings with Ukraine. In the aftermath of Jan. 6, 2021 — when a mob of Trump supporters descended on the Capitol in an attempt to stop Joe Biden from becoming president — Schiff again made headlines as a member of the House committee investigating the attack.

In announcing his Senate campaign in January, Schiff said, "Today's Republican Party is gutting the middle class. Threatening our democracy. They aren't going to stop. We have to stop them."

He continued: "That's why I'm running for the U.S. Senate. The struggle isn't over. Not for me, not for you, not for our country. Together we can and will win this fight."

Schiff's decades as a moderate House Democrat have given him a strong record to play off in the campaign — and coupled with his newfound status as a fearless critic of Trump, he is very palatable to liberal California voters. Perhaps more compelling, though, is that he's already earned the support of fellow Californian and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has pledged to endorse Schiff if Feinstein chooses not to seek reelection. Given that Schiff is running against other well-liked Democrats, Pelosi's endorsement will go a long way toward distinguishing him from the pack.

Rep. Katie Porter

Rep. Katie Porter

Party: Democratic

Age: 49

Experience: U.S. House of Representatives (2019-Present)

Progressive firebrand Katie Porter was the first to enter the 2024 California Senate race when she announced her campaign in the first days of 2023. "The threat from so-called leaders like Mitch McConnell has too often made the United States Senate a place where rights get revoked, special interests get rewarded and our democracy gets rigged," Porter said in a video declaring her candidacy. "Especially in times like these, California needs a warrior in Washington."

Only in her third House term, Porter hardly feels like a political newcomer; within months of taking office, she had already enjoyed a number of viral moments for the way she grilled Fortune 500 CEOs and Trump administration officials with an unforgiving candor. Through her pointed questioning tactics, she caught a number of powerful figures in lies and routinely discredited their qualifications.

"I don't do Congress the way others do," Porter said in her campaign video. "I use whatever power I have to speak hard truths to the powers that be — to not just challenge the status quo, but call it out, name names and demand justice."

Porter's now-famous interrogation techniques stem from her prior career as a consumer protection attorney and onetime education from former Harvard Law professor Elizabeth Warren. Porter went on to become a law professor herself and wrote her own textbook called Modern Consumer Law. In 2012, while teaching as a tenured professor at University of California, Irvine School of Law, Porter was tapped by California's then-Attorney General Kamala Harris to serve as the state's independent bank monitor in a $25 billion settlement.

Porter is currently the deputy chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, and while California voters are amenable to progressive values, she will face an uphill battle in convincing voters to side with her over safer, more established politicians.

Barbara Lee

Rep. Barbara Lee

Party: Democratic

Age: 76

Experience: U.S. House of Representatives (1998-Present), California State Senate (1996-1998), California State Assembly (1990-1996)

Though Barbara Lee has yet to formally throw her hat in the ring for the upcoming California Senate race, multiple reports say that she has revealed her plans to run in closed-door meetings on the Hill. Asked about the rumors in early January, she told Politico that she was not prepared to publicly announce anything. "I'm not really doing anything except letting colleagues know that there'll be a time to talk about the Senate race," she said.

Lee is a longtime fixture in Washington, formerly co-chairing the Progressive Caucus, who made waves after 9/11 as the only member of Congress to vote against a resolution that gave the president power to use force against anyone involved in planning the attacks. (Lee believed — and still believes — that the law makes it too easy for the president to wage war.)

Prior to becoming an elected official, Lee volunteered for the Black Panther Party and worked on political campaigns, including the 1972 presidential campaign of Rep. Shirley Chisholm, the first Black woman elected to Congress. She also earned a Master of Social Work from University of California, Berkeley.

The upcoming Senate race comes at a time when many in the state are angry that Kamala Harris' seat wasn't backfilled by one of many qualified Black women (Lee was on the shortlist of successors, but ultimately got passed over for California Secretary of State Alex Padilla). Harris was the only Black female in Senate at the time that she resigned for the vice presidency, and the Senate has been without that key representation ever since.

At the same time, Lee's age could prove an Achilles heel, as she'd become an octogenarian during her first Senate term. Given that she'd be running to replace the oldest member of Congress — and that Americans increasingly favor age limits for politicians — voters may gravitate to younger options on the ticket who'd have ample time to rise up the Senate ranks.

Ranking member U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) questions Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett as she testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee on the second day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill

Sen. Dianne Feinstein

Party: Democratic

Age: 89

Experience: U.S. Senate (1992-Present), San Francisco Mayor (1978-1988), San Francisco Board of Supervisors (1970-1978), California Women's Parole Board (1960-1966)

It's a long shot, but Dianne Feinstein still hasn't withdrawn her name from consideration in 2024. If Feinstein chooses to run again, she would be 97 by the time her term ends — and considering insider accounts that her memory is deteriorating, it's hard to imagine her serving a full term if elected. Regardless, she has first dibs on the seat, and it's unlikely that any of the aforementioned challengers could oust such a central figure in California politics.