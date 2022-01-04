Californians still falling short on water conservation. But $500 drought fines are on tap

Urban Californians are still failing to meet Gov. Gavin Newsom’s goals for drought conservation —and could soon face $500 fines for wasting water.

Residents cut their water use by just 6.8% in November, compared to a year earlier, the State Water Resources Control Board announced Tuesday. That was well short of the 15% goal set by Newsom. In all, urban consumption has fallen by 6% since July when Newsom issued his call for conservation.

The disclosure came as the state water board contemplated new conservation regulations aimed at curbing wasteful outdoor use. The board was expected to vote later Tuesday.

So far Newsom has resisted suggestions that he impose mandatory water cutbacks, although top state officials have said that could change if severe drought conditions persist this year. His predecessor Jerry Brown ordered urban Californians to cut usage by 25% in 2015, the worst year of the last drought.

Despite a promising start to the winter, state hydrologist Michael Anderson said Tuesday that the next three months are expected to be “drier than average.”

Northern Californians in general were better at conserving in November: Water use fell by 24% in the Sacramento Valley and 26% on the North Coast. Water consumption actually increased by 0.8% in Southern California.

Board officials released the latest data as they began debating various conservation measures, geared mainly to outdoor water use. The emergency regulations would stay in place for a year and would empower cities, counties and other local jurisdictions to fine violators as much as $500.

The new regulations “may seem oddly timed ... in light of all the precipitation we’ve received,” said Dorene D’Adamo, vice chairwoman of the board. But she said the state can’t count on the recent rain and snow to continue this winter.

The proposed regulations would allow Californians to keep watering their lawns — but would forbid them to allow water to flow onto sidewalks or into the streets. They wouldn’t be allowed to water their lawns within 48 hours after it rains. They couldn’t wash their cars unless the hose has a shutoff nozzle.

Many municipalities, including the city of Sacramento, already have comparable regulations in place. The board’s plan would take the prohibitions statewide — and introduce fines.

Violations could bring a $500 fine, although enforcement would be in the hands of local officials. “There’s not going to be a statewide force of water cops,” said Eric Oppenheimer, the state board’s chief deputy director.

He said the state assumes that most local agencies would shy away from fines and instead would focus on helping residents comply with the regulations. Aside from compliance, the regulations would be effective in “raising general awareness on conservation and drought,” he said, “and making people more in tune.”

