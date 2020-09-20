Some Californians see clear skies for first time in weeks, but major wildfires continue to rage

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. – Many people got a brief respite from smoky skies Sunday, and a handful of national parks reopened over the weekend, even as major wildfires raged across the Golden State.

Westerly winds pushed smoke toward the east, allowing people to get a view of clear skies that haven't been present for weeks in some areas as millions of acres burned. Smoke is moving through the Great Plains, according to the National Weather Service.

"What benefits us is harming others. Someone has to be downwind," said Brandt Maxwell, a National Weather Service meteorologist. "We're doing better now, but we're certainly far from perfect because there are so many fires, and some areas still have a lot of smoke to deal with."

He said the break may be short-lived, and smoky skies could develop as early as Tuesday.

#RT @CAL_FIRE: Today 19,000 firefighters are battling 27 major wildfires statewide. The latest numbers on all active wildland fires at: https://t.co/g1L9lSJBiv pic.twitter.com/u5fbzgrf3E — CAL FIRE PIO (@CALFIRE_PIO) September 20, 2020

Fire conditions allowed the U.S. Forest Service to ease restrictions on nine of California's national forests after all 18 were shut down Sept. 9.

Accessibility varies and visitors should contact each location for specifics, according to the Forest Service.

Full closures remain for the other nine national forests.

The closed parks are near some of the worst of California's 27 major fires.

Twenty-six people have died and 3.4 million acres have burned since the blazes began in August, Cal Fire said. More than 7,800 fires big and small have broken out, and more than 6,500 structures have been destroyed.

View photos The El Dorado Fire burns in the San Bernardino National Forest near Oak Glen, Calif., on Sept. 10. More

Deceased firefighter 's name withheld as El Dorado Fire grows slightly

Authorities have not released the name of a firefighter who died battling a 22,489-acre fire in San Bernardino County.

The firefighter died Thursday fighting the El Dorado Fire, which sparked Sept. 5 near the city of Yucaipa. The exact cause of death is under investigation.

Fire officials would not confirm the accuracy of social media posts that identified the firefighter over the weekend.

By Sunday, the El Dorado Fire had grown slightly by 418 acres, and 59% of its perimeter was contained.

Investigators said it was sparked by a pyrotechnic device a family used during a gender reveal. The family dialed 911 and tried to extinguish the fire before fighters arrived as flames quickly spread.

Authorities said an investigation was expected to last at least weeks and any charges would depend on damages and injuries.

There was no immediate word on how the firefighter's death would affect the investigation.

View photos A home burns as the Bobcat Fire advances Friday in Juniper Hills, Calif. More

Officials target Oct. 30 for full containment of Bobcat Fire

The Bobcat Fire, Southern California's largest wildfire, grew to 99,428 acres, an increase of 8,411 acres since Saturday.

It was ignited Sept. 6 in the Angeles National Forest near Azusa, about 20 miles east of Los Angeles, and was 15% contained as of Sunday morning.

Numerous mountain communities remained under evacuation orders, structures have been damaged in the Antelope Valley and further losses were expected, according to Vince Pena, unified incident commander with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.