As Californians deal with winter, an unlikely hero emerges — in Jack Ohman’s mind | Opinion

Local Journalism Initiative

Alison Tedford Seaweed is confident that the timing of her new book, The Canadian Business Owner’s Guide to Reconciliation, is spot on. She believes business owners want to do the right thing, but just don’t know how. “I do think that there is a lot more concern around understanding how to participate in making a difference in light of recent findings…and I hope that (my book) is helpful in contributing to those conversations that are really important,” said Seaweed. She is a Nakwaxdaʼxw woman,