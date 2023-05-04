California and New York AGs launch investigation into NFL workplace practices

The attorneys general of California and New York have launched an investigation into the NFL, probing allegations that the league facilitates a hostile work environment with potential violations of pay equity and anti-discrimination laws.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta and New York Attorney General Letitia James have opened a joint investigation, Bonta’s office said in a news release, and began issuing subpoenas Thursday to the NFL seeking relevant information.

“We have serious concerns about the NFL’s role in creating an extremely hostile and detrimental work environment,” Bonta said in a prepared statement. “No company is too big or popular to avoid being held responsible for their actions.”

The Sacramento Bee has reached out to the NFL for comment.

The probe follows allegations by female former employees of gender discrimination and retaliation for complaints made to human resources, Bonta’s office said, as well as multiple lawsuits filed in California in recent years alleging sexual harassment as well as workplace discrimination based on age, sex, gender and race.

One such lawsuit cited by the attorneys general was recently filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by Jennifer Love, the former director of NFL Enterprises LLC, who alleged “pervasive sexism” in the workplace and claimed she was laid off last year as retaliation for her complaints to human resources.

Allegations by more than 30 former NFL employees were detailed by the New York Times in February 2022.

Complaints include “reports and allegations of abuse perpetrated by both players and male staff,” Bonta’s office said in Thursday’s news release.

The investigation also comes in the wake of last year’s congressional inquiry into allegations of workplace misconduct by Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder.

The U.S. Congressional Committee on Oversight and Reform in a report last December condemned the NFL’s handling of “sexual harassment, bullying and other toxic conduct” that “pervaded the Commanders workplace,” concluding that the “NFL aligned its legal interests with the Commanders, failed to curtail these abusive tactics, and buried the (NFL’s internal) investigation’s findings.”

The NFL’s main headquarters is in New York City. NFL Media, which encompasses NFL Network and NFL.com as well as other league-owned media entities, is based in Inglewood.

James and Bonta said the league employs more than 1,000 people between its New York and California offices.

“No matter how powerful or influential, no institution is above the law, and we will ensure the NFL is held accountable,” James said in a statement.